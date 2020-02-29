Opinion

Newcastle 0 Burnley 0 – Instant NUFC fan/writer reaction to Saturday’s dull draw

Newcastle 0 Burnley 0 – Saturday 29 February 2020 3pm

We asked a number of our regular writers to give us a brief instant reaction after the final whistle.

Steve Bruce now has a record of one win in his last 10 Premier League games and only seven goals for NUFC in last 12 PL matches.

Jamie Swan:

“Asked more questions today against a physical team.

“Had enough of the ball and more of it in the last third but still impotent.

“Improvement with Shelvey, Hayden and Gayle in. Joelinton is better on the left.

“A game that was there to be won.”

David Punton:

“A draw that stops the rot, for now.

“It had the feel of a must not lose type of game today.

“Poor in the second half so a point it is.

“Steve Bruce promised us a new era of attacking football this week.

“Over promising and under delivering yet again, though 32 points on the board at this stage of the season isn’t a bad haul.

“But the style of football leaves a lot to be desired.”

Jack Lacey-Hatton:

“Another awful attacking performance.

“Really poor result.

“We need to hope another win comes out of somewhere but I don’t see where from, as things stands.

“Getting through on Tuesday would be great for the general mood of the club more than anything else.”

Ben Cooper:

“The new era of attacking, entertaining football failed to materialise as United drifted to another stalemate at SJP.

“NUFC moved to a 4-4-2 but still failed to create much as Rodriguez and Wood missed the game’s best chances in a turgid second half.

“Even Burnley’s constant timewasting was more inventive than when the ball was in play.”

Steve Hickey:

“The usual, not good enough.

“A forward line that couldn’t knock their way out of a paper bag.

“We truly are the least attractive team in the league and if the team spirit was to evaporate, we would be relegated.

“I keep saying that not buying strikers in the window was typically disgraceful.

“Mike Ashley truly deserves relegation but it’s the fans that I feel sorry for.

“By that I’m not just referring to those who turn up to support the team.

“We are surely heading for an explosion of emotions one way or the other. A status quo is not an option.”

Matthew Robson:

“Obviously it was Rafa Benitez’ fault today.

“The lack of goals down to the fact that Rafa bought Dwight Gayle four years ago to get out of the Championship…”

Brian Standen:

“On what planet is Bruce on, leaving ASM on the bench!

“Joelinton put in a decent shift on the left but he is no ASM!

“Matt Ritchie…… shocker mate, Danny Rose…. another Kenny Sansom from 30 odd year ago ….. shocking!

“Disappointing does not cut it!”

Nat Seaton:

“More of the same I’m afraid, the only difference was picking up a point.

“This is some of the worst football we’ve had to endure in a number of years.

“Can we beat a Championship team on Tuesday? I don’t hold much hope…”

Paul Patterson:

“Another point towards that long held ambition that Newcastle United call Premier league survival…”

Stats from BBC Sport:

Goals:

Possession was Burnley 46% Newcastle 54%

Total shots were Burnley 8 Newcastle 21

Shots on target were Burnley 1 Newcastle 4

Corners were Burnley 7 Newcastle 11

Referee: Andy Madley

Newcastle United:

Dubravka, Manquillo, Fernandez, Lascelles, Rose, Hayden, Shelvey, Ritchie, Almiron, Joelinton (Allan Saint-Maximin 77), Gayle

Unused Subs:

Darlow, Schar, Lejeune, Yedlin, Sean Longstaff, Bentaleb

Crowd: 52,219 (Burnley 2,400)

