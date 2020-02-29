Opinion

Newcastle 0 Burnley 0 – Boos at final whistle as no goals in over 6 hours and 1 win in 10 for Steve Bruce

Newcastle 0 Burnley 0 – Saturday 29 February 3pm

By the time they get another chance (Sheffield United on 14 March), Newcastle fans will have seen one NUFC Premier League goal at St James Park in 11 weeks.

Today, Steve Bruce promised this was a new era, attacking football and more of a goal threat.

However, he promised that repeatedly before the season kicked off, so we had learnt not to take much of what he says seriously.

When the final whistle went today on Newcastle 0 Burnley 0, it meant only one win in 10 Premier League matches for Steve Bruce and seven goals in 12 PL games.

On 31 January the NUFC Head Coach said there had been no need to bring in strikers because of what he already had at the club.

We now go into March with not a single PL goal scored in February, what a laugh.

In seven months, the four Newcastle strikers have scored one Premier League goal, yet Bruce says there was nobody out there who was more of a threat if Mike Ashley had allowed some money to be spent in January…

Steve Bruce did change to a back four and made five player changes but it made next to no difference. You have to question what happens on the training pitch.

Newcastle marginally more of a threat in that first half than recently but that doesn’t say much.

The closest was an effort from Almiron who saw a shot on half an hour well saved.

Burnley comfortably saw off Newcastle’s minimal threat, with the Paraguayan looking lively in a free role but not really great movement or support from most of his teammates.

Gayle did ok up to a point and looked more of a goal threat than Joelinton has been but that is a very low bar.

Plenty of corners, blocks and effort from both sides but the onus was on Newcastle to attack.

Yes they had four efforts on target to Burnley’s one but in truth none of those looked likely to end in goals.

After the break it was more of the same really but with even less goal threat.

Though Gayle saw an acrobatic effort flash just wide, Almiron crossing it.

The 77th minute bringing one of the biggest cheers of the 90 minutes, as Allan Saint-Maximin at last got on the pitch, replacing Joelinton.

Exactly why Steve Bruce left it so late to bring on Newcastle’s biggest attacking threat is anybody’ guess.

With ten minutes remaining, Matt Ritchie hitting a decent 25 yarder that flashed a foot or two wide.

ASM picking out Almiron with a decent ball on 84 minutes and United winning a corner.

That corner worked to Saint-Maximin who worked an opening and hit a powerful low shot from outside the area, unfortunately straight at Nick Pope. That was Newcastle’ first effort on target of the second half.

In the 91st minute a break saw ASM do well and as he was fouled, the referee played a good advantage but when Shelvey fed Ritchie, his weak effort was blocked.

The game ended with boos for Steve Bruce and who can blame the Newcastle fans when you consider the dross they are watching.

Seven bookings in the match and Sean Dyche now has 14 points from a possible last 18.

As for Steve Bruce it is seven points from the last possible 30…

Yet again, the official crowd of paying customers and 10,000 free season tickets might have said a full house, but in reality there were pockets of empty seats all around St James Park.

Stats from BBC Sport:

Newcastle 0 Burnley 0 – Saturday 29 February 3pm

Goals:

Possession was Burnley 46% Newcastle 54%

Total shots were Burnley 8 Newcastle 21

Shots on target were Burnley 1 Newcastle 4

Corners were Burnley 7 Newcastle 11

Referee: Andy Madley

Newcastle United:

Dubravka, Manquillo, Fernandez, Lascelles, Rose, Hayden, Shelvey, Ritchie, Almiron, Joelinton (Allan Saint-Maximin 77), Gayle

Unused Subs:

Darlow, Schar, Lejeune, Yedlin, Sean Longstaff, Bentaleb

Crowd: 52,219 (Burnley 2,400)

