Opinion

New Newcastle United Takeover ‘exclusive’ is the very worst one…so far

Thursday morning has seen the latest ‘exclusive’ on the Newcastle United Takeover.

Against the toughest of competition, the story/headline is arguably easily the lamest one yet.

As the newspapers are desperate to keep this Newcastle United Takeover story going.

We are given what seems to be daily ‘updates’ now, when in reality none of the newspapers have absolutely zero inside information to share with us.

Thursday morning has seen this headline go up:

‘Exclusive: Saudis will spend ‘BIG’ making Newcastle United ‘major players’ to if they complete takeover’

Talk about desperate…

This ‘exclusive’ is via quotes from Eddie Hearn who is in Newcastle to promote local lad Lewis Ritson’s fight at the Newcastle Arena in April.

The media had circulated a daft non-story story about his father (Barry Hearn) supposedly helping to facilitate a Saudi purchase of Newcastle United which Eddie Hearn confirmed is total nonsense. It was always an obvious fantasy story done for cheap clicks/attention, using the fact that the Hearns are involved in arranging boxing matches in Saudi Arabia.

As for the headline and ‘exclusive’ it is simply Eddie Hearn saying that if the Saudis do buy a football club, they have lots of money and they would spend significantly on a club if they bought one.

Eddie Hearn has absolutely zero inside track on any Newcastle United Takeover and any of us could/would say that if this Saudi Arabia deal has any substance whatsoever, then their plan clearly wouldn’t be to cover St James Park in free adverts for Saudi Arabia and attempt to survive in the Premier League by spending the minimum amount of money possible.

The Shields Gazette headline and extract from their story/report:

Exclusive: Saudis will spend ‘BIG’ making Newcastle United ‘major players’ to if they complete takeover

Should Saudis buy Newcastle United they will make the Magpies major players in the Premier League – that’s the view of boxing supremo Eddie Hearn.

“…if they (the Saudis) get involved in a football club, they are going to be spending money. They are not short of money, put it that way.”

Asked about the daft story the media have passed around about his father (Barry Hearn) helping to facilitate a Saudi purchase of Newcastle United, Eddie Hearn:

“It is absolute rubbish.

“I asked him [Barry] where it had come from and he said ‘no idea’.

“We love Newcastle United, but we ain’t buying it. We are not in the running.”

