New contracts have been agreed with these two Newcastle United stars – Report

Two Newcastle United players have agreed new deals according to reports on Sunday morning.

The Shields Gazette say that their information is that both Jonjo Shelvey and Matt Ritchie have agreed term on new extended contracts.

It has been quite bizarre that in the past year, Martin Dubravka was the only player to sign a new deal, with so many players (see below) seeing their contracts running down.

Indeed, only ten of the Newcastle United first team squad have contracts that extend beyond the next 16 months.

The main focus has been on the club’s failure to offer Matty and Sean Longstaff acceptable new contracts. Mike Ashley still paying the pair a pittance despite them becoming first team players, their existing deals signed before either of them had played a single minute of Premier League football.

Interesting for a number of reasons if indeed the newspaper’s information is correct.

Jonjo Shelvey will be 29 when his existing deal was due to run out in June 2021, whilst Matt Ritchie will be just a few months short of turning 32 (10 September 2021) when his current one also is due to run out next year.

Also, it remains to be seen if one or both players is set to be first choice as we move forward, with indeed Ritchie likely to be dropped at Arsenal today to accommodate loan player Danny Rose.

Whilst central midfield is widely reported to be the area that Steve Bruce sees as needing the most attention in terms of bringing in better quality.

As things stand, this is when Newcastle United players see their current deals end:

June 2020 Carroll, Willems, Fernandez, Manquillo, Elliot, Darlow, Matty Longstaff, Rose, Bentaleb, Lazaro

June 2021 Clark, Schar, Shelvey, Ritchie, Gayle, Hayden, Yedlin, Atsu

June 2022 Dummett, Muto, Lejeune, Sean Longstaff

June 2023 Krafth

June 2024 Almiron

June 2025 Dubravka, Lascelles, Joelinton, Saint-Maximin

