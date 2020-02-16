News

Mikel Arteta confirms he was one of the 5 to turn down Newcastle United job before Steve Bruce got it

Mikel Arteta takes charge of his ninth Arsenal match this afternoon.

Leaving Manchester City and Pep Guardiola, he took his first job as manager on 20 December 2019.

However, Mikel Arteta has confirmed ahead of the game, that it was his decision not to be sitting in the other dugout today.

Arteta confirming the media reports back in July that he had been offered the Newcastle United job, only to knock back the chance to work under Mike Ashley.

Mikel Arteta stating: ‘I was considering a situation at Newcastle United…I made the decision to stay where I was (at Manchester City) at the time.’

Back in July 2019 after Mike Ashley had forced Rafa Benitez out, Sky Sports (see below) revealed that as well Patrick Vieira, Steven Gerrard and Roberto Martinez, Mikel Arteta had also refused the opportunity to join Ashley’s circus.

With Sam Allardyce also turning Mike Ashley down, it meant Steve Bruce was sixth choice at best.

Mikel Arteta:

“I was considering a situation at Newcastle United (in the summer) that could change my professional and personal life.

“I had to put everything on the table to make that decision.

“I made the decision to stay where I was (at Manchester City) at the time.

“I believe that Newcastle are happy.

“What Steve (Bruce) has brought to the club has been really, really good.

“The performances and results, compared to where they were last year, they are above any expectation.

“He has put together a team with great spirit and is a manager with massive, massive experience.”

The Mag – 11 July 2019:

‘Sky Sports have reported that they understand Steve Bruce will be named as the new Newcastle United Manager before the weekend.

Reports earlier today said discussions had taken place between Sheffield Wednesday and Newcastle United regarding the level of compensation to be paid.

This followed a meeting Lee Charnley had with Steve Bruce in Manchester on Wednesday to discus personal terms and the job itself.

Sam Allardyce confirmed this (Thursday) morning that he had been offered the job.

However, Sky Sports say that he and Steve Bruce are only the fifth and sixth candidates to be approached to take the NUFC post.

Keith Downie covers Newcastle United for Sky Sports and he says that the first four to be approached to take the job were Steven Gerrard, Patrick Vieira, Roberto Martinez and Mikel Arteta.

However, along with Allardyce, they all knocked back the chance of working for Mike Ashley, it being a case of ‘sixth time lucky’ with Steve Bruce.

Eventually finding somebody desperate enough to take the job under Ashley’s restrictive conditions.’

