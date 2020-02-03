News

Mike Ashley rubbing his hands together as Garth Crooks tells Chelsea to buy Newcastle’s best player

Garth Crooks has been talking about Chelsea’s biggest problem and has given them a suggested solution.

A solution that would have Mike Ashley rubbing his hands together in anticipation.

Chelsea played out an entertaining 2-2 draw at Leicester City on Saturday.

Garth Crooks picking Antonio Rudiger in his Premier League team of the week.

The Chelsea player scoring twice to top an excellent display.

However, Crook says that Frank Lampard’s team should have had all three points and would have, if they’d had a better option than 38 year old Willy Caballero in goal, at fault for both Leicester goals.

Around 200 miles north of the King Power Stadium on Saturday, Martin Dubravka was as usual the only thing standing between Newcastle United and certain defeat. Somehow keeping a clean sheet against Norwich, making a series of great saves as NUFC offered almost zero threat at the other end.

Chelsea have already had to drop £72m Kepa and now Garth Crooks says they have no choice but to invest again in a goalkeeper.

He says they need to have a ‘serious look’ at Martin Dubravka.

It is quite amazing that no ambitious team has made a serious attempt to buy the NUFC keeper.

He has now played 75 Premier League matches in a row since his Newcastle debut and has been NUFC’s best player in a majority of them. Nowhere more so than this season, undoubtedly Newcastle would be in the relegation zone with an average keeper instead.

In those 75 PL matches Martin Dubravka has remarkably only conceded 95 goals, a low low figure considering Newcastle have been fighting relegation the entire time.

In that same 75 PL games period, Chelsea have conceded 88 goals, only seven less. Which when you consider they have finished fifth, third and currently fourth in the PL table in that time, shows you how well Dubravka has done in comparison.

For Mike Ashley, the idea of Rafa’s quality £4m goalkeeping bargain possibly attracting the attention of the likes of Chelsea, surely the ultimate scenario for the NUFC owner.

Garth Crooks talking to BBC Sport:

“Chelsea got away with this result (2-2 at Leicester) having been let down, not on one occasion but two by Willy Caballero in the Chelsea goal.

“The Blues have a keeper problem having already dropped Kepa Arrizabalaga.

“Fortunately Antonio Rudiger was on hand to rescue Chelsea and Caballero from defeat.

“Rudiger’s second goal was one of the best headed goals I’ve seen this season.

“Meanwhile the London club have gone from having Petr Cech and Thibaut Courtois – two world-class goalkeepers – to Kepa and Caballero, who both look like they’ve only recently been introduced to the game.

“If Chelsea are serious about a top-four place they need to get a top-class goalkeeper.

“They should take a serious look at Newcastle’s Martin Dubravka.”

