Mike Ashley and Steve Bruce finally send Newcastle United into Premier League goals negative

Newcastle United scored a very healthy 799 Premier League goals in their first 14 seasons in the top tier in this PL era.

They were spread across 540 matches, two 42 game seasons (1993/94 and 1994/95) until the top tier was cut to 20 clubs and 38 game seasons, as from 1995/96 (maybe those four extra matches could have swung the title back NUFC’s way…).

In those first 540 PL games, Newcastle United conceded 653 goals, giving NUFC a positive Premier League goal difference of +146 up to the end of the 2006/07 season.

Then Mike Ashley arrived…

These are the Premier League seasons since, the goal difference figure and then goals for and against totals:

-20 (2007/08) 45 and 65

-19 (2008/09) 40 and 59

-1 (2010/11) 56 and 57

+5 (2011/12) 56 and 51

-23 (2012/13) 45 and 68

-16 (2013/14) 43 and 59

-23 (2014/15) 40 and 63

-21 (2015/16) 44 and 65

-8 (2017/18) 39 and 47

-6 (2018/19) 42 and 48

-16 (2019/20) 24 and 40

So after the 4-0 at Arsenal on Sunday, there have been 406 Premier League matches under Mike Ashley’s ownership, with 474 goals scored and 622 conceded, a goal difference of -148 in just under 13 PL seasons.

Remarkably, Mike Ashley with the help of the likes of Steve Bruce, Alan Pardew, John Carver, Steve McClaren and JFK, has totally turned it around.

The complete Newcastle United Premier League stats now show:

Played 946

Won 354

Drawn 241

Lost 351

Goals For 1273

Goals Against 1275

Goal Difference of -2

We all know shocking it has been under Mike Ashley, the total lack of ambition and just serving as one giant advertising hoarding for his retail empire.

However, laid out season by season like that, it really brings it home, pretty much every year scoring a minimal number of goals and conceding a lot more.

So 14 PL seasons pre-Ashley it was a positive goal difference of +146, then in almost 13 PL seasons with him he has delivered a -148 goal difference.

The thing is as well, with now having a Mike Ashley and Steve Bruce combination, things look to be heading for an all time low.

Whilst some massive luck has taken us to 31 points, these goals stats don’t lie.

Under Steve Bruce we are heading for the lowest ever goals scored in a season (35 based on current average) since Ashley took over, whilst on goals conceded we are heading for one of the higher totals, 58 conceded based on current average.

There are of course those that are worse off.

In their Premier League history, Sunderland have an impressive goal difference of -292, which is about what Newcastle’s would have been if Mike Ashley had been in charge from the early 1990s…

