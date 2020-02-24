Opinion

Mike Ashley and Lee Charnley come up with cunning ‘new’ plan

Mike Ashley and Lee Charnley have been hard at work devising a brilliant new plan…’If something doesn’t work, just keep on doing it!’

The motto of our football club is supposed to be ‘Fortiter Defendit Triumphans’ – triumphing by brave defence.

However, after the matches against Arsenal and Crystal Palace, I think that might need changing.

A more fitting motto for Newcastle United under Mike Ashley, Lee Charnley and Steve Bruce would be – ‘If something doesn’t work you should just keep on doing it.’

When we were relegated in 2009 and when then relegated again in 2016, on both occasions different ‘managers’ had tried to mould players who’d been brought in by other people into a team.

Despite the failure of this system, the powers that be at Newcastle were determined to reinstate this strategy at the beginning of this season, even if it meant losing a manager of the calibre of Rafa Benitez.

I guess this system might just work if you brought in top class ‘coaches’ and did good business in the transfer windows but neither of these things apply at Newcastle United at the moment.

It’s often said that a club can be in trouble in the Premiership if they have one bad transfer window but we’ve had a whole series of them.

In 2016 the club let Rafa buy the players he needed to get the club back to the Premiership but after that they failed to back him in the transfer windows.

Despite that he managed to keep us in the Premiership thanks to some astute coaching and the fact he was able to unearth some real bargains such as Dubravka, Hayden and Schar.

However, in the last two transfer windows we’ve brought in players who were either the wrong players for the roles they were asked to play (Joelinton and Lazaro), not fully fit (take your pick!), or both!

It would be nice to think that Mike Ashley, Charnley and Bruce might learn from their mistakes but I’ve got a feeling that if something doesn’t work, they’re just going to keep on doing it!

