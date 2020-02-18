News

Mick McCarthy sends Ciaran Clark message of reassurance after Sunday’s concerns

Ciaran Clark was subbed on Sunday in the 83rd minute with Newcastle United already two goals down.

The defender picking up what looked a nasty ankle injury.

In his absence Newcastle crumbled further in the final stage, Arsenal scoring another two soft goals.

Leaving the Emirates on crutches, there has still been no news from the club as to the extent of Clark’s injury.

However, reacting to the incident, Mick McCarthy has sent a message of reassurance to Ciaran Clark.

The Republic of Ireland boss saying that on Monday he sent the Newcastle centre-back a text wishing him well with the injury.

McCarthy adding that he will give Ciaran Clark every chance of making the Republic’s crucial next match.

On Thursday 26 March, the Republic of Ireland play away at Slovakia in the semi-final of their play-off for this summer’ European Championships.

Martin Dubravka is set to play for Slovakia but now we wait to see whether Ciaran Clark will be able to line up against him. Hopefully first impressions will prove misleading as it didn’t look good on Sunday.

That game in Bratislava is a one leg decider, with whoever wins on the night going through to a play-off decider against Northern Ireland or Bosnia and Herzegovina, that play-off final on Tuesday 31 March and the winner going through to the finals in the summer.

Best of luck to Ciaran Clark on making it back in time next month and of course back as soon as possible for Newcastle.

Mick McCarthy speaking to the Irish Examiner:

“I sent Ciaran [Clark] a text on Monday wishing him well and assuring him that we will give him all the time he needs to get fit for Slovakia.

“Like with James [McClean], we have to wait for Ciaran’s injury to settle down before we know the full prognosis.

“The game in Bratislava is still five weeks away on Thursday and I will give both players as long as I can.”

