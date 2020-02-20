News

Michael Owen predicts a ‘classic’ when Crystal Palace meet Newcastle United

Michael Owen has been ‘looking forward’ to Crystal Palace v Newcastle United.

A real clash of the Titans on Saturday.

The era of the ‘Entertainers’ a distant memory.

None of the other Premier League clubs have scored less this season than Crystal Palace with 23 and Newcastle United on 24.

As for recent form…

Crystal Palace have one win in their last eleven Premier League matches.

Newcastle United have one win in eight in their most recent eight PL games.

As for goals, Newcastle have scored only seven in their last ten league matches.

Crystal Palace only nine in their last eleven games.

No wonder Michael Owen is expecting a ‘classic’, instead of predicting a winner, his suggested bet is to to back the match to have only one goal or none at all.

The game in December saw Miguel Almiron score his first ever goal for Newcastle United, the only goal of the game with seven minutes to go. Palace were gutted after dominating most of the match but failing to beat Martin Dubravka, a recurring storyline this season. So no wonder Michael Owen predicts this as a one goal only match.

However, if Steve Bruce employs his usual ultra-negative tactics, then on home turf it is difficult to see Palace not getting at least the one goal, no matter how bad they have been recently. At St James Park the Eagles had (all stats via BBC Sport) more possession (58% v 42%), more shots (16 v 8) and more corners (5 v 4).

At Arsenal on Sunday, Newcastle had a little bit more threat than usual (which isn’t difficult) but it still just really amounted to giving Allan Saint-Maximin the ball and hoping he can do something.

Palace appear to be almost a mirror image with Wilfried Zaha the one player Palace fans look to in the hope of some inspiration.

It definitely looks like a match that needs an early goal to give any chance of lifting it out of dour cancelling out of two defensive teams.

Michael Owen makes the point that Palace have failed to score in the opening 45 minutes of 21 of their 26 league games so far this term but for Newcastle, only twice (Matty Longstaff at Man Utd and Almiron at Wolves) have NUFC managed to score in the opening half of their last nine PL matches.

On goals conceded, Newcastle are now struggling, whilst only five clubs (all in the top seven) have conceded less than Palace, Steve Bruce now finds himself with only four other clubs having conceded more.

A toxic mixture for NUFC of struggling to score whilst looking increasingly likely to concede (16 conceded in the last 8 PL matches), Steve Bruce urgently needs to address what is/isn’t happening at both ends of the pitch

Michael Owen speaking to BetVictor:

“Crystal Palace are without a clean sheet in their last ten league games and have failed to score in the opening 45 minutes of 21 of their 26 league games so far this term.

“Those are worrying statistics for the Eagles ahead of the visit of Newcastle to Selhurst Park.

The Magpies are pulling up few trees themselves of late, however, although they gave as good as they got for 45 minutes at the Emirates on Sunday.

“I don’t expect to see many goals in the capital.

“Tip: Under 1.5 goals.”

