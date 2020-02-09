Opinion

Measuring success at Newcastle United

So, how do you measure success at Newcastle United?

Or indeed, at any football club?

In general, the answer surely comes from asking yourself the question, is the club in a better or worse position than it was last year/season?

In the 2017/18 season, Newcastle ended up finishing 10th in the Premier League with 44 points, last season it was 13th and 45 points.

As things stand on 31 points after 25 PL matches, Newcastle are on course to have 47 points by the end of the season if keeping that average points per game up, though what league position that might equate to is difficult to guess.

Especially with most of the ‘big six’ dropping significantly more points (after 25 PL matches: Arsenal, Man U, Man City, Chelsea and Spurs have 66 points less between them, than at the same stage last season) than usual, meaning many other clubs have picked up bonus points against the ‘big’ clubs, NUFC have 10 points so far from games against those five clubs listed above.

Unless something radically changes, for better or worse…

Newcastle are set to end up on probably a similar point total and league position as they have these past two seasons. Many would say that Steve Bruce has carried extraordinary luck, based on the performances, to have accumulated 31 points, but that is of course a very different discussion, as compared to what the simple end of season table will show.

What about other measurements of success/progress?

Has the playing squad progressed and put Newcastle in a stronger position moving forward?

Five of this season’s eight signings are only contracted until the end of June. Whilst Krafth doesn’t look anything like Premier League standard and as for Joelinton…he has shown ability in some ways but even his fiercest defenders can’t claim he has shown so far he will be a success moving forward.

Which means really, once we get to 1 July 2020, there is only Allan Saint-Maximin definitely still contracted to the club who has been signed on a permanent deal in the last 12 months who you could confidently say has improved the team and will be here for the following season, despite his injuries and lack of end product much of the time.

Off the pitch, well despite all the takeover/fakeover talk, NUFC are still in the grip of Mike Ashley, so no moving forward there.

Neither can you find positives in the infrastructure, with no much needed investment in the training ground, Academy or indeed St James Park.

When you see clubs such as Wolves and Leicester, plus many others such as even Sheffield United, doing everything they can to improve their clubs on and off the pitch, it does indeed put our club into perspective.

Little doubt that Mike Ashley would like all Newcastle fans to be solely focused on how many points the team accumulate under Steve Bruce this season BUT Newcastle United are far bigger than that, or at least they should be…

