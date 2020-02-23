News

Martin Keown can’t believe Newcastle United aren’t in relegation zone – Says it is a ‘Miracle’

Credit to Martin Keown for breaking ranks.

After Newcastle’s defeat at Crystal Palace, the Match of The Day pundit willing to tell it like it is.

For far too long the lazy pundits and journalists have hid behind the outrageously lucky Steve Bruce 31 points total, to try and kid people that Newcastle United aren’t a total mess.

However, Martin Keown has said it how it is under Steve Bruce, stating: ‘…they are bottom of so many rankings. How they are not in the bottom three…I don’t know. It’s a miracle that they are not in the bottom three.’

It has been a massive problem, Steve Bruce’s popularity with the media, journalists and pundits refusing to acknowledge the truth as they are conflicted.

As Bruce’s incredible luck has at last largely dried up, as it was always going to, we are left with the reality that most Newcastle fans have been pointing out all season.

As Martin Keown says, Newcastle United should be in the relegation zone and it is indeed a ‘miracle’ that we are not.

Between them, Mike Ashley and Steve Bruce have combined to produce a perfect blend of incompetence and dismal decision making, only Martin Dubravka, a set of centre-backs assembled by Rafa Benitez and massive amounts of luck, have built that 31 points total.

The reality is that only one or two games have Newcastle truly deserved to win this season in the Premier League on balance of play.

Even if you add in another couple of wins which every team will have each season, where they win when they didn’t deserve to, it still leaves Newcastle deserving to be very much bottom three, if not at the very bottom.

Martin Keown speaking on Match of The Day:

“An important win for Palace but Newcastle are in real trouble now.

“One win in nine and they are bottom of so many rankings.

“How they are not in the bottom three…I don’t know.

“It’s a miracle that they are not in the bottom three.

“Joelinton has gone 32 hours without scoring and if you need your centre-forward to score you a goal and he’s gone that long without scoring…

“Where’s the belief from the team?

“It is looking very difficult for them at the moment.”

Former Palace player Ian Wright also on MOTD:

“I was pleased to see Palace players go on the attack.

“Against a Newcastle side who you have to say, given the way they have been playing, they’re not going to score too many goals.

“Even if they have beaten (Man) United, Tottenham and Chelsea.

“They are a team who if you have a go at them, you are probably going to have some joy.”

Stats from BBC Sport (Half-time stats in brackets):

Crystal Palace 1 Newcastle 0 – Saturday 22 February 2020 3pm

Goals:

Crystal Palace:

Van Aanholt 44

Newcastle United:

Lazaro red card 90+5

Possession was Palace 44% (44%), Newcastle 56% (56%)

Total shots were Palace 18 (11) Newcastle 8 (5)

Shots on target were Palace 9 (6), Newcastle 2 (1)

Corners were Palace 7 (3), Newcastle 5 (3)

Crowd: (2,800 Newcastle)

Referee: Peter Bankes

Newcastle team v Crystal Palace:

Dubravka, Lazaro, Fernandez, Lascelles, Schar, Rose (Ritchie 70), Sean Longstaff, Bentaleb, Almiron (Gayle 70), Saint-Maximin, Joelinton

Subs

Darlow, Matty Longstaff, Lejeune, Yedlin, Hayden

