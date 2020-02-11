News

Martin Dubravka talks about near future on two year anniversary of Newcastle United debut

Martin Dubravka is looking ahead.

The Newcastle United goalkeeper looking ahead to the very near future when NUFC travel to Arsenal.

Then a bit further ahead to what the FA Cup might bring this season, the first time under Mike Ashley’s ownership when United have reached the fifth round.

Karl Darlow got to play at Oxford and it remains to be seen who is named as keeper at West Brom three weeks today, though surely it has to be Martin Dubravka if Ashley/Bruce are serious about trying to do their best in the FA Cup.

What is for sue though is that it will be Dubravka in goal on Sunday.

It is two years exactly today, since he made his debut in a MOTM display as Newcastle beat Man U 1-0.

Quite amazing that no ambitious team has made a serious attempt to buy the NUFC keeper as he has now played 75 Premier League matches in a row including his Newcastle debut and has been NUFC’s best player in a majority of them. Nowhere more so than this season, undoubtedly Newcastle would be in the relegation zone with an average keeper instead.

In those 75 PL matches Martin Dubravka has remarkably only conceded 95 goals, a low low figure considering Newcastle have been fighting relegation the entire time.

Martin Dubravka talks about a tough game this weekend but whilst it won’t be easy, like pretty much every game with Steve Bruce’s negative tactics, Newcastle should be confident of getting something.

Since beating Newcastle in the first game of the season, Arsenal have only won five of their next 24 and indeed two of the last 17, masters of the draw, the Gunners have picked up 13 of them so far in the PL this season.

Martin Dubravka talking to official club site:

“We have had so many games in a row so these few days off definitely helped us to heal some small injuries and hopefully we are ready for the next games now.

“When you are playing in different leagues (in Europe) you get a couple of weeks off, or a couple of days – I’ve had that before as well, so I know how helpful this can be.

“I’m glad that they decided to give us some days off because especially when you play against top teams at Christmas time, you are tired.

“If you don’t get a good result, it’s hard mentally as well, so it was perfect timing.

“Football is not only a physical thing – also mentally, it’s very difficult sometimes, especially when you don’t get a result.

“It was perfect because obviously we needed that victory (over Oxford) and after that we wanted to enjoy that time (off).

“It was perfect to win the last game and make sure we could have a good mood in the holiday – and obviously, coming back from the holiday in the same mood was perfect too.

“Now we are in a good position.

“I’m glad that we went through in the cup game – it was very important for us, for everyone, and for the fans as well. Now we have something to celebrate and to look forward to.

“But we have to be focused, other games are coming and we need to be focused and ready for it.

“We know what we are playing for.

“It’s going to be a big game (at Arsenal).

“I’ve said many times in previous interviews that you can win against these big teams.

“You have to be at 100 per cent in every position, but you can still win these games – and that’s what we will be trying to do.”

