News

Manchester United cancel hotel booking because Rafa Benitez and his team had stayed there

News has emerged that Manchester United cancelled a hotel booking for their sunshine break this week.

With the Premier League mid-season gap, they headed off to Spain.

However, The Mail report that instead of staying at the Westin La Quinta Golf Resort and Spa in Benahavis, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer and his players switched to the Kempinski, which is in nearby Estepona.

The change of Manchester United hotel in Spain was due to Coronavirus fears.

The Old Trafford club becoming aware that Rafa Benitez and his Dalian Yifang players had recently stayed at Westin La Quinta Golf Resort and Spa.

Whilst obviously there are a lot of valid worries about the virus, it is difficult to imagine that Rafa and his players had posed any threat. You’d assume that all of the Dalian Yifang trip had been thoroughly screened because after all, the last thing the Chinese club would want is to send their squad away with somebody who could be carrying the virus, when the team and coaching staff would be spending so much time together.

Rafa’s team are due to play a friendly in Spain on Friday against Russian club Orenburg FC but still have no idea when they will play competitive football once again. When staying in Marbella, Dalian Yifang had played a friendly on Sunday (9 February). beating Norwegian side Haugesund 3-2.

The Chinese Super League season has been postponed indefinitely because of the virus and so Dalian Yifang won’t be kicking off the league season in nine days time, as they were scheduled to do so.

