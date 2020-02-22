Opinion

Made public how many more Newcastle games Andy Carroll needs to trigger contract extension

Andy Carroll is reported to be confident of staying at Newcastle United, whether or not he triggers an automatic contract extension or not in the remaining games.

The Chronicle saying they understand he is currently out with both hamstring and hip problems but the good news is that the 31 year old has no new problems with his ankle.

I understand it is good not to aggravate a previous injury but isn’t it just plain fact now that Andy Carroll can’t get and stay fit regardless. In the past 34 months he has only managed 14 Premier League starts, no wonder last week Matt Le Tissier called Mike Ashley signing him a ‘PR Stunt’, as the NUFC owner tried to deflect attention/criticism away from what looked a disastrous transfer window last summer.

Fair to say that whilst the club trumpeted this as a great signing, many fans considered it sheer lunacy to lose your only two goalscorers and replace them with somebody who is rarely fit enough to even play, alongside somebody new to the Premier League whose best season so far had been eight goals in the Austrian league.

Sadly, the pessimists (realists!) have seen their fears very much realised, Joelinton and Andy Carroll scoring one Premier league between them with now over two thirds of the season gone.

On Friday, Steve Bruce admitted that Mike Ashley had spent £43m on a striker who isn’t even a ‘natural goalscorer’, unreal!

As for Andy Carroll, it took 120 days after his signing before he made his first start in the 2-0 win at Sheffield United.

With now 31 games (all competitions) played this season, Andy Carroll has started just four and the last of those is now 56 days ago. That came in the 2-1 home defeat to Everton.

Steve Bruce admitted once again on Friday that he hasn’t got a clue when Andy Carroll might play again but the Chronicle report says that the striker is confident he can come back and play in the final couple of months of the season, potentially returning in two or three weeks time.

So far he has played only 536 minutes of first team football, the equivalent of less than six full 90 minute games. There have been four starts and ten brief sub appearances, which is probably what the realists feared.

The Chronicle say that their information is that Andy Carroll needs to make seven or more appearances to automatically trigger a one year contract extension.

If he was back in two weeks time for the Southampton away match, that would leave 10 Premier League games (plus FA Cup games if beating West Brom) to get the seven appearances needed.

We would all have loved Andy Carroll to be a huge success but common sense told you that with Newcastle desperate for goalscorers, it was a ludicrous risk to sign him.

It would take a minor miracle to play seven more times this season, certainly in any meaningful way.

As for if Andy Carroll doesn’t trigger an extension, it would be beyond ridiculous to then offer a new contract regardless. Believing that another year older, the forward is suddenly going to stay fit and available. Plus of course the small matter of Carroll not scoring a single goal (so far…)!

