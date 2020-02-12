Opinion

Life comes full circle as Nile Ranger offers to play for free

Nile Ranger is surely the biggest waster ever to play for Newcastle United.

Never mind players we have seen who didn’t have the necessary desire and commitment on the pitch, Nile Ranger couldn’t even be bothered to turn up for training on time.

As well as a series of incidents away from football, Newcastle gave Nile Ranger any number of chances as he ran into disciplinary problems time after time.

Thankfully Newcastle United eventually kicked the striker out in 2013.

He then continued to waste his career at the likes of Swindon, Blackpool and Southend.

It is now over two years (see below) since Nile Ranger last played football, messing up big time.

Embarrassingly, in January 2018 at the age of 26 he was kicked out of Southend for disciplinary problems as usual, including not bothering to turn up on time on a regular basis.

Now 25 months later, Nile Ranger has made an offer to Southend that they CAN turn down.

Ranger offering to play for nothing…

Southend are only kept from been rock bottom of League One due to Bolton’s 12 points deduction but even they can’t be desperate enough to take Nile Ranger back.

I would come and play for free to help the SHRIMPERS.. I owe it to the fans ⚽️💙 — Nile Ranger (@NilePowerRanger) February 11, 2020

It says it all that after 25 months Nile Ranger hasn’t found a single club willing to take him and turns 29 in April…

The Mag – 4 January 2018:

There must be something seriously wrong with Nile Ranger.

He had already been given countless more chances at other clubs than he deserved, only to then hit the jackpot with a four year contract at Southend United.

Nile Ranger went to Southend first of all on a temporary contract back in summer 2016, even then though manager Phil Brown was keen to warn…’There are clauses in place for the contract to be terminated if he misbehaves.’

The former Newcastle striker then amazingly landed that four year deal on 1 December 2016 (see below), the League One cub stating at the time ‘We look forward to Nile’s continued progress at the club in years to come.’

Ranger was then sent to prison for fraud last year (2017) and even then Southend stood by him.

However, even they have their limits.

Thursday afternoon has seen them announce: ‘Following a meeting yesterday with Nile Ranger the Club has today terminated the player’s contract in accordance with the terms of the agreement. This decision was taken following reoccurring disciplinary issues, including timekeeping, which undermine both the unity of the group and the management.’

When he was at Newcastle United there were regular reports of him not able to be bothered to even turn up on time for training and despite now being 26 years of age, nothing has changed.

They would probably have been entitled to sack him anyway but Southend weren’t that daft, pointing out they have sacked him ‘in accordance with the terms of the agreement’ which he has obviously violated.

When you think of all those kids who dream of becoming a professional footballer and he can’t even be bothered to turn up for training on time, what a

Southend United Official Announcement – 4 January 2018 (today):

“Following a meeting yesterday with Nile Ranger the Club has today terminated the player’s contract in accordance with the terms of the agreement.

“This decision was taken following reoccurring disciplinary issues, including timekeeping, which undermine both the unity of the group and the management.

“In many ways it is regrettable having worked closely with Nile over the past 18 months.

“However, the interests of the Club are paramount and the Board will never allow those objectives to be undermined.”

