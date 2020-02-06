News

Lee Clark says it is ‘crucial’ Mike Ashley properly rewards these 2 Newcastle players and not force them out

Lee Clark played alongside some real top class players at St James Park.

Indeed he wasn’t bad himself!

One of Kevin Keegan’s team that came so close to winning the title in 1996, indeed many of the more clued up Newcastle fans believe that the signing of and decision by KK to play David Batty ahead of Lee Clark in the later stages of that 1995/96 season, could have possibly been the difference in not winning the league, as it took away some of the attacking edge in the team.

It is definitely more of a case of that been a reason, than the nonsense put about by the media about Tino’s arrival been to blame for ending up as runners up.

Even when Lee Clark returned for one season in 2005/06 (the last time Newcastle got to the fifth (and sixth) round), Newcastle till had some great players, the likes of Alan Shearer, Kieron Dyer and Shay Given.

There is certainly no one of that level at Newcastle United these days (although Martin Dubravka is doing his level best to get somewhere close to the superb Given..) and so it is vital the club does everything it can to hold on to any promising player.

Therefore it is unbelievable that Mike Ashley appears to be doing everything he can to drive away the two most promising homegrown players we have seen in years.

Lee Clark says it is ‘absolutely crucial’ that Matty Longstaff is rewarded with a proper new deal.

He is playing in the first team (and scoring goals!) yet is only on a reported £850 a week, earning less in a year than many of his teammates earn in a week.

Mike Ashley has allowed a situation to develop, by refusing to allow a decent acceptable offer to be made, whereby Matty Longstaff could sign a pre-contract today and leave the club at the end of June for only £400,000 development compensation. Which properly run club would have let this situation get to this point.

Lee Clark says that it is ‘massive’ that both Longstaff brothers are rewarded with proper contracts, particularly with the message that it sends to young players set to follow them through.

Sean Longstaff is also very much a poor relation (of the rest of the first team), on a slightly bigger pittance than Matty but still peanuts compared to teammates, as his current deal was agreed before he had played a single minute of first team football.

It just seems a cynical abuse of the fact that the brothers are Newcastle fans, expecting them to agree new deals on the cheap, simply because Mike Ashley and his minions know they are desperate to play for NUFC.

Lee Clark talking to Tribal Football:

“It’s absolutely crucial the club tie down Matty Longstaff to a new contract.

“The club have been crying out for local lads who have come through from the academy, and there is now a manager in place who is prepared to play the youngsters, even above the senior players, and not wait for his hand to be forced through injuries or suspensions.

“The academy is appreciative of that and the young players can see that there will be opportunities given.

“And the two boys, Sean as well, have come in and are two completely different types of players, but have done terrifically well in their own right.

“And I think it is massive for the club to keep them on board, get them settled and make them part of the future, because good young players are hard to come by, and especially local players.”

