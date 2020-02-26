Opinion

Latest from John Carver – Important to look at what he said 5 years ago after Newcastle United sacking

John Carver will always be remembered for two things at Newcastle United.

As Alan Pardew’s sidekick and for almost achieving the impossible in 2015.

Mike Ashley incredibly putting John Carver in charge after Pardew walked away and from what looked an impossible position, almost got NUFC relegated.

In his first 19 games in charge, Newcastle lost 13 and won only two, including a run of eight defeats in a row.

It took a Jonas Gutierrez inspired win over West Ham on the final day to actually ensure PL safety.

Not wanting to worry anybody but Steve Bruce actually has four points less now than John Carver had at the same stage in 2015…

Even Mike Ashley had to accept he couldn’t keep John Carver in charge, which had been his plan, with Carver the perfect candidate to be manipulated and desperate enough for the job to do and say anything. As we experienced in those five months he was NUFC boss, some quite incredible things he said, even more outlandish than Alan Pardew.

Despite his own sacking and the mess Mike Ashley has made of the club, Carver is one of those who has constantly kept praising the NUFC owner, almost as though he hopes one day he will get a/the job again if he keeps saying the right things.

Indeed, in a big interview (read below) only weeks after the sack in 2015, John Carver said: ‘Why can’t I, in the future, go away, be successful and return to Newcastle as manager under different circumstances? I’ve been back to the football club a few times and it would be a great story to do so again.’

He also said some other quite astonishing/outlandish things in that interview, explaining how stating how he was the ‘best coach in the Premier League’ had actually helped deliver success when he was NUFC manager, as well as talking about ‘spinning’ things as NUFC boss, yet then saying that honesty was the big thing you needed to have as Newcastle United manager.

You have to bear all this in mind when you then hear the latest from John Carver when he tells Newcastle fans who want Mike Ashley out: ‘Sometimes you have to be careful what you wish for.’

Then backing up his mate says: ‘If Steve Bruce gets us into that top half, he has performed miracles.’

Back in the July 2015 interview, John Carver wanted to talk about how quickly your reputation can be lost: ‘It’s amazing how quickly your reputation can be tarnished. I have got a point to prove, to myself and to the fans of Newcastle. Not all of them because the majority have been very, very good, but to the people who were critical. I’m a winner, I’m not a quitter.’

Managers, coaches, players and indeed owners at Newcastle United, are all judged on what they say and do. Respect has to be earned.

Back when working with Sir Bobby, John Carver was very lucky to get a decent amount of reflected glory due to his boss and the adventures we had back then in both the Premier League and in Europe.

However, what John Carver said and did when working for Mike Ashley and indeed what he has said/done since, has trampled all over and destroyed any remnants of that Sir Bobby connection.

For Newcastle fans, John Carver has about as much credibility now as Mike Ashley when he speaks.

The quicker Ashley also has no connection with NUFC, the better for us all.

‘Be careful what you wish for’ with Mike Ashley? If I was on fire I would still take my chances of drowning/sharks and jump into the ocean, as these past 13 years have been the worst times to be a Newcastle supporter. I saw many worse NUFC teams back in the day but never experienced this total lack of hope and absence of even any ambition to try and be better, year after year.

John Carver talking to BBC Radio 5 Live:

“The squad of players is getting better, we need a couple of strikers.

“But in general the atmosphere is not as bad or toxic as when I was there.

“It is changing.

“There is a new generation of fans out there, a younger version, they have the same expectations but how many times are we going to hear about the owner changing?

“People are getting a little bit fed up of it.

“Sometimes you have to be careful what you wish for.

“We are a Premier League football club in a half decent position, with a good run of games coming up, who is to say that we cant get into that top half.

“If Steve Bruce gets us into that top half, he has performed miracles.”

From an interview with The Telegraph in July 2015:

John Carver:

Best coach in the Premier League:

“The best coach in the Premier League comment is something that has stuck.

“When I went on holiday and somebody shouted ‘Best coach in the Premier League’ I had just lost my job, but I waved and laughed. I know I’m going to get that from now on for a while and if that’s the worst stick I get, then I’ll accept it.”

“I only said I was the best coach in the Premier League to find a way for the players and myself to believe we could get over the line.

“If I’m asking the players to believe in themselves, then I had to show I believed in myself.

“If we hadn’t been in the situation we were in, I would have never said it. It helped me achieve what I wanted to do, which was to get the team over the line.”

To spin or not to spin:

“As a manager, you are damned if you do and damned if you don’t.

“If you give a load of spin then people don’t believe you and if you’re honest, you get battered for it.”

Fans demand honesty:

“I’ve seen a lot of things at Newcastle and one of the biggest things is the fans have always demanded honesty from the manager.

“If the manager doesn’t speak in an honest and open way, they slaughter him and that was in my head.

“Next time it happens it will hurt me but I will keep quiet with a heavy heart.

“When you’ve had a battering like I’ve had and if I’m going to be successful, then I have to adapt.”

Amazing how quickly your reputation goes…:

“It’s amazing how quickly your reputation can be tarnished.

“I’ve got a point to prove, to myself and to the fans of Newcastle.

“Not all of them because the majority have been very, very good, but to the people who were critical. I’m a winner, I’m not a quitter.”

Return as Newcastle Manager one day:

“Why can’t I, in the future, go away, be successful and return to Newcastle as manager under different circumstances?

“I’ve been back to the football club a few times and it would be a great story to do so again.”

