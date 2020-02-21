News

Late Friday call on Newcastle United Live TV matches – Now one April match ‘confirmed’

An ‘interesting’ day for the announcement of Newcastle United Live TV matches.

Friday the scheduled day when the UK live TV choices of Premier League matches were due to be revealed.

Earlier on Friday night (see below) there was an announcement from the Premier League, they listed all the April live TV games and none were listed.

However, Sky Sports had Newcastle v West Ham as a game that was ‘TBC’…

Now later on Friday night, Newcastle United have made their own announcement.

They state that Newcastle v West Ham ‘will be shown on Sky Sports’ but as for when it will be played, they have narrowed it down to ‘over the weekend of 10th-13th April’, not exactly ideal if you are wanting to plan ahead and book travel/accommodation etc.

Earlier reports had suggested it could/would be played at 8pm on Friday 10 April but for now, all we can be sure of is that it won’t be played at 3pm on Saturday 11 April, the original scheduled dare/time.

Newcastle United official announcement:

‘Newcastle United’s Premier League home game against West Ham United will be shown live on Sky Sports.

As a result, the fixture will be played over the weekend of 10th-13th April.

The time and date will be confirmed following further consultation with the authorities.

No other games involving the Magpies have been selected for live broadcast in the UK in April.

However, next month’s home game against Aston Villa (currently Saturday, 21st March at 3pm GMT) would be rearranged if Newcastle were to progress to the quarter-finals of the Emirates FA Cup, while a new date would be needed for United’s trip to Manchester City (currently Saturday, 18th April at 3pm BST) should one or both sides reach the semi-finals of the competition.’

The Mag – Earlier today (Friday 21 February 2020:

A decision on Newcastle United Live TV matches in April 2020 was set to be announced today.

The Premier League and TV companies keeping to the scheduled date for announcing these TV moves, with confirmation of games coming late on Friday.

The previous announcement saw no Newcastle United games in March 2020 selected.

The games under threat this time were:

April 2020

Saturday 4 Bournemouth v Newcastle 3pm

Sat 11 Newcastle v West Ham 3pm

Sat 18 Man City v Newcastle 3pm

Sat 25th Watford v Newcastle 3pm

Today’s announcement from the Premier League saw NO Newcastle United games selected once again! Not one NUFC April game listed in the official PL announcement.

However, Sky Sports are showing that they HAVE picked the Newcastle v West Ham match which is/was currently scheduled for Saturday 11 April at 3pm but they are saying ‘TBC’ and reports elsewhere say that if it is confirmed as a Sky Sports live match, it will be moved to 8pm on Friday 10 April.

A couple of FA Cup warnings to keep in mind as well.

If Newcastle beat West Brom, then the quarter-final would be played on the weekend of Saturday 21 March and the home match with Villa needing a new date.

Whilst if either NUFC or Man City reach the FA Cup semis, the PL game on Saturday 18 April would need a new date,

Newcastle United have been on live TV 16 times already this season.

This breaks down to 14 of the first 26 Premier League matches, plus the FA Cup games at Rochdale and Oxford.

As things stand at the minute though, the Premier League (unless West Ham at home is confirmed later) are saying we will have at least nine PL games without live TV in the UK, with the West Brom FA Cup match making it 10.

This is pretty much unheard of for Newcastle United but little surprise considering how boring and poor the football is under Steve Bruce.

The ‘confirmed’ match schedule so far – up to end of March 2020:

August

Sunday 11 Newcastle 0 Arsenal 1 2pm (Sky Sports)

Saturday 17 Norwich 3 Newcastle 1 3pm

Sunday 25 Tottenham 0 Newcastle 1 4.30pm (Sky Sports)

Saturday 31 Newcastle 1 Watford 1 3pm

September

Saturday 14 Liverpool 3 Newcastle 1 12.30pm (BT Sport)

Saturday 21 Newcastle 0 Brighton 0 5.30pm (Sky Sports)

Sunday 29 Leicester 5 Newcastle 0 4.30pm (Sky Sports)

October

Sunday 6 October Newcastle United 1 Man Utd 0 (4.30pm) (Sky Sports)

Saturday 19 October Chelsea 1 Newcastle 0 3pm

Sunday 27 October Newcastle 1 Wolves 1 2pm (Sky Sports)

November

Saturday 2 November – West Ham 2 Newcastle 3 3pm

Sat 9 November – Newcastle 2 Bournemouth 1 3pm

Monday 25 November – Aston Villa 2 Newcastle 0 8pm (Sky Sports)

Saturday 30 November – Newcastle 2 Manchester City 2 12.30pm (BT Sport)

December

Thursday 5 – Sheff United 0 Newcastle 2 7.30pm (Amazon Prime)

Sunday 8 – Newcastle 2 Southampton 1 2pm

Saturday 14 – Burnley 1 Newcastle 0 3pm

Saturday 21 – Newcastle 1 Crystal Palace 0 3pm

Thursday 26 – Man Utd 4 Newcastle United 1 5.30pm (Amazon Prime)

Saturday 28 – Newcastle 1 Everton 2 3pm

January 2020

Wednesday 1 – Newcastle 0 Leicester 3 3pm (BT Sport)

Saturday 4 – Rochdale 1 Newcastle 1 12.31pm (BT Sport)

Saturday 11 – Wolves 1 Newcastle 1 3pm

Tuesday 14 – Newcastle 4 Rochdale 1 7.45pm

Saturday 18 – Newcastle 1 Chelsea 0 5.30pm (Sky Sports)

Tuesday 21 – Everton 2 Newcastle 2 7.30pm

Saturday 25 – Newcastle 0 Oxford 0 3pm

February 2020

Saturday 1 – Newcastle 0 Norwich City 0 3pm

Tuesday 4 – Oxford 2 Newcastle 3 (AET) 8.05pm (BBC1)

Sunday 16 – Arsenal 4 Newcastle 0 4.30pm (Sky Sports)

Saturday 22 – Crystal Palace v Newcastle 3pm

Saturday 29 – Newcastle v Burnley 3pm

March 2020

Tuesday 3 – West Brom v Newcastle 8pm

Saturday 7 – Southampton v Newcastle 3pm

Saturday 14 – Newcastle v Sheff Utd 3pm

Saturday 21 – Newcastle v Aston Villa (h) 3pm

