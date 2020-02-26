News

Lancashire Police ask for help after ‘large scale fight’ between Burnley and Newcastle fans

Lancashire Police are asking for help in trying to track Burnley and Newcastle fans, who were involved in a pub brawl.

Describing it as a ‘large scale fight’, Police say that ‘pool cues, glasses and bar furniture’ were used as weapons.

The Police press release says that after an initial altercation between rival groups of fans at the Turf Hotel in Burnley, some Newcastle supporters were ejected by door staff but very quickly 20-25 Newcastle fans returned and the fighting resumed.

The Police say the fighting happened at around 4.25pm, which if correct, was whilst the Burnley v Newcastle match was being played on Saturday 14 December 2019, having had a 3pm kick-off.

From the Lancashire Constabulary press release:

…a large scale fight between Burnley FC and Newcastle United fans at a pub in December.

It happened on Saturday 14th December, at around 4:25pm at the Turf Hotel on Yorkshire Street, Burnley.

Following an initial altercation between the rival groups of fans, some Newcastle supporters were ejected by door staff.

A short time later, a group of between 20 to 25 Newcastle supporters returned and a fight broke out, with pool cues, glasses and bar furniture used as weapons.

One man had to be treated at hospital for an eye injury.

PC Ross Bosdorff from Burnley Police said:

“We know that the vast majority of football fans enjoy a bit of friendly rivalry and attend matches to have a good time, however, on this occasion, fans on both sides took it too far by fighting with each other.

“We need anyone who knows who was involved in the disorder…to make contact with us as soon as possible.”

You can call PC Ross Bosdorff on 07976 301223 or PC Dan Fish on 07967 819474. Alternatively, you can email [email protected] or independent charity Crimestoppers can be contacted anonymously on 0800 555111 or online at crimestoppers-uk.org.’

