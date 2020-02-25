News

Ki Sung-yeung finds new club on short-term basis

Tuesday morning has seen Ki-Sung-yeung confirmed at a new club.

An announcement from Real Mallorca that they have signed the midfielder until the end of the season.

It was almost four weeks ago when Newcastle United announced that they had agree with the player to cancel the remainder of his contract.

The La Liga club are currently in big relegation trouble and are third bottom with 13 games remaining.

Ki Sung-yeung only turned 31 last month so no doubt is either hoping to help Real Mallorca stay up and get a new deal there in the summer, or hopefully attract another similar level club.

Sky Sports report:

‘Real Mallorca have signed former Newcastle midfielder Ki Sung-Yeung on a short-term deal.

The 31-year-old South Korean left Newcastle by mutual consent at the end of January and has signed with the La Liga side until June 30.

Prior to joining Newcastle Ki spent a decade in British football starting with Celtic, before making 186 appearances in the Premier League in spells with Sunderland, Swansea and finally Newcastle.

Ki has won 110 international caps with South Korea, playing in three World Cups and winning an Olympic bronze medal at the 2012 London Olympics.

He has been named South Korea player of the year three times, 2011, 2012 and 2016.’

Newcastle United official announcement on 31 January 2020:

‘Newcastle United can confirm that midfielder Ki Sung-yeung has left St. James’ Park by mutual consent.

The 31-year-old former Korea Republic international’s contract was due to expire in the summer, but his last Premier League appearance came in a 5-0 defeat at Leicester City in September and the player and club have now come to a joint agreement which sees him depart with immediate effect.

He signed for the Magpies after his contract with Swansea City expired in July 2018, and made 23 appearances in all competitions. However, only four of them came this season.

Speaking to nufc.co.uk, Ki said: “I am always grateful for our fans’ support.

“It was great honour and happiness of mine to play for such a great club as Newcastle United.

“I never forget the time with Newcastle Fans. It is a pity that I could not do better but sometimes in football, there are things I could not overcome.

“Thanks a lot to everybody and so long.”

Newcastle United thank Ki for his service and wish him well for the future.’

