News

John Carver has explained to Steve Bruce how he can beat Crystal Palace

Steve Bruce takes Newcastle United to Crystal Palace and John Carver has given the NUFC tips on how to get the three points.

What could possibly go wrong?

So is it the blind leading the blind, or can this meeting of great footballing minds bring about victory?

Well, Roy Hodgson’s team are the only one on a worse run (one win eleven PL games) than Steve Bruce (one win in eight).

So it shouldn’t take much inspiration for either team to win this one.

John Carver thinks ‘we might have to go two strikers…might play 3-5-2’, that was actually Steve Bruce’s original cunning plan, until they were battered by Norwich in the first away game of the season.

Carver thinks Steve Bruce ‘might be a little bit more expansive’, which would be a major shock after what we have watched this season, the last game against relegation rivals saw Bruce go ultra-defensive at home to rock bottom Norwich.

Steve Bruce actually supplied the highlight of John Carver’s managerial career.

Before staying up on the very final day (Jonas 2-0 v West Ham) of the 2014/15 season, Newcastle won just two of 19 games under John Carver, a 1-0 home win against Villa but before that his first ever NUFC managed victory, a 3-0 win at Hull City…managed by Steve Bruce.

John Carver says it is a ‘big plus’ that Newcastle have a ‘decent record’ at Palace.

Not sure counts as decent but it is seven years since Newcastle won at Selhurst Park in the Premier League.

The last four visits have been 1-1, 5-1, 1-1, 0-0 and the first of those results was another rare minor plus in Carver’s NUFC management career, Cisse giving Newcastle a point in that 1-1 draw on 11 February 2015 before John Carver then set off on a remarkable run of 10 defeats and one draw in the next 12 PL games, only win that 1-0 against Villa.

John Carver advises Steve Bruce ‘We have to change our mindset against Crystal Palace.’

I wouldn’t disagree with that but has Bruce got any more of a clue on how to do so than Carver did back in his disastrous management days at NUFC?

John Carver talking to BBC Radio 5 Live:

“Steve (Bruce) is going to have to look at this as a game (against Crystal Palace) where we can get three points.

“We might have to go two strikers…might play 3-5-2.

“I’m not sure who he will put in there, probably Dwight Gayle, he is going back to his old club, when players do, they end up doing something special.

“He (Steve Bruce) might be a little bit more expansive.

“Danny Rose has come in, he is an expansive full-back.

“Valentino Lazaro on the right, he is an expansive full-back.

“They (Newcastle) actually did quite well in the first half (at Arsenal) and we actually looked quite offensive in the first half but for some reason we just dropped off.

“We have to change our mindset against Crystal Palace.

“They are around us and we can’t afford to lose it.

“We have got a decent record there, so that’s got to be a big plus.”

