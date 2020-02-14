Videos

Jetro Willems records recovery video message for Newcastle United fans on Friday

Jetro Willems picked up a freak injury on Saturday 18 January.

The left sided player forced off during the 1-0 home victory over Chelsea.

By the Monday (20 January 2020), it was confirmed that Willems wouldn’t play again this season, the player releasing an emotional message to Newcastle fans (read below).

The loan player going on to have cruciate ligament surgery at the end of January.

Now on Friday (today – 14 February 2020), Jetro Willems was back at Newcastle United’s training ground, as he continues his recovery, though not on the training pitch of course.

Willems then recording this brief video message to fans via Twitter:

Good luck to the Dutch international on a swift recovery and hopefully we will see him in black and white again one day.

Jetro Willems via his Twitter account – 20 January 2020:

“While I’m typing this my eyes are full of tears.

“I pray before each game and I ask God to let everyone end the match healthy whether we win or lose.

“As you already may have heard, the game against Chelsea was my last game for this season.

“I had in all fronts and way, an incredible, beautiful, fun and especially a good half year and I want to thank everyone who were involved for that.

“It was fantastic to play for NUFC!

“I will come back stronger!

“I believe in the plan I made with God and the path we have chosen, I pledge to do everything I can, so it will not be my last game for NUFC!!!!

“Thanks for all the messages”

Jetro Willems