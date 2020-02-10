News

It was 24 years ago today when Newcastle fans got first glimpse of Tino Asprilla – What a debut

Tino Asrilla, a name sure to put smiles on faces.

A character on and off the pitch but what a player as well.

Very difficult to believe that it is 24 years ago (to the day) since Tino Asprilla made his debut for Newcastle United.

Going for the title, Newcastle had won four in a row, six of their last seven Premier League games.

The 10 February 1996 seeing the short trip to Middlesbrough.

A John Beresford own goal giving the home side a first half lead and in the 67th minute, Kevin Keegan subbed Keith Gillespie and gave the recently signed Tino Asprilla his debut.

Not knowing quite what to expect from this latest Keegan signing, it only took six minutes for Tino to turn his marker inside out and send over a perfect cross for Steve Watson to head home (watch below).

Five minutes later it was Les Ferdinand who completed the comeback, his bobbling shot somehow deceiving the keeper and ending up in the net.

Cue mayhem in the away end.

This Tino Asprilla cameo had turned the game and Newcastle fans had a new cult hero to thrill them.

After the final whistle there were emotional scenes outside the ground as well, as Middlesbrough fans had gathered outside the away end to ‘congratulate’ their NUFC counterparts on the win…

Today in 1996

Middlesbrough 1 Newcastle United 2 (Beresford OG ‘37) Steve Watson ‘73

Les Ferdinand ‘78 #NUFC pic.twitter.com/qZQNkDwNg0 — NUFCThreatLevel (@NUFCThreatLevel) February 10, 2020

10 February 1996

Middlesbrough 1 Newcastle United 2

Pavel Srnicek

Warren Barton

Darren Peacock

Philippe Albert

John Beresford

Steve Watson

Lee Clark

Peter Beardsley

Rob Lee

Les Ferdinand

Keith Gillespie (Tino Asprilla 67 mins)

