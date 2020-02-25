Opinion

Is this an unfair assessment? If not, what are our coaches doing?

Ok, so I’m old, football has changed a lot since my day, but bear with me a moment.

My first coach was George Smith, who managed Crystal Palace,and Portsmouth, amongst others.

A Sergeant major of a man: “You can score from the kick-off, if you can pass properly, receive and pass, and everyone moves into space”; Two touch football he said.

So you started in groups of two with five yard passes, left foot then right foot, over and over again.

No matches, just that, until you got it right.

Then it was ten yards, fifteen, twenty, twenty five , thirty.

This meaning you learned all the skills of foot, thigh, chest traps, over the course of time.

Everyone did this, as of this time you weren’t defenders, forwards, or midfielders.

Still no eleven a side matches but short sided games were introduced.

So my question is: Newcastle United have over twenty five highly paid professionals who I presume practice six or more hours a day honing their skills?

Yet the manager and coaching staff give the impression they can play only one way.

(Imagine a twenty five piece band only able to play one tune?)

That ball retention is beyond them and finding each other with a pass extremely difficult, but if we all get behind the ball and use our bodies as a shield, we might not get beat by much.

Who decided to sign these players?

And when oh when, will things improve?

