Opinion

‘I see about 36 to 38 points for Newcastle United at the end of the season but will it be enough?’

Relegation for Newcastle United, surely not?

Surely 31 points at this stage should be enough?

Remember though, this is Newcastle United and anything is possible.

For watchability we are the worst club in the Premiership, our goal threat is non-existent and we have all the ingredients of a relegation set up.

The few positives are our central defenders, many of whom are now either injured or exhausted, then you have a never say die team spirit (until yesterday at Arsenal anyway) and one or two bright sparks who are also headless chickens. Above all we have 31 points.

So as a long standing critic of Mike Ashley and a long list of disappointments as a fan behind me, how do I think the remaining fixtures will go?

I’m not going to bore you examining every remaining game…but I will sum up and I can say we won’t get anything like our points ratio so far.

This is alarming as this season’s safety threshold will be a high one. No team is really detached and teams in the zone are all winning occasionally. It is, as they say, all to play for.

I always write off games against the top six, not proven as a correct theory in the first half of the season but I’m sure we will struggle against the form teams from now on.

Heads are down both in the dressing room and on the terraces, we are playing scared, as in added on time at Oxford. The cup could in fact impact on our survival hopes. Imagine if Rafa was proved right!

The easier games will be our destiny and many of those games see us struggle.

All away games are a 0-0 attempt with the hope of a lucky break. If we go behind we are generally beaten.

The home games are one almighty bore but have seen to this point, lucky outcomes. I think this will change against the remaining strugglers.

I see about 36 to 38 points but will it be enough?

What are our relegation odds after Saturday’s defeat at Palace I wonder. Or am I just a pessimist?

