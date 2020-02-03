Opinion

How Mike Ashley could have the last laugh if he now finally sells Newcastle United

As much as some people loathe the man, Mike Ashley is a clever person.

After years of pain and suffering to our club due to the illustrious owner, approximately 10,000 fans removed their backsides off seats.

Newcastle supporters boycotting a beloved part of their life.

A dour atmosphere in an arena that is never the same with massive areas of emptiness, the boycotters were making their mark on our beloved owner then…BING!!!

Mike Ashley whilst lying in a fake gold plated bath had his “Eureka” moment.

Why don’t we give the boycotting fans’ seats away free but only to the fans that still love me – MY season ticket holders!

Instantly filled the ground, buying his shirts and hot dogs, great for his advertising and so on.

However, the most significant and successful part of this move, is that he has now alienated further those 10,000 fans who now will not have “first dabs” at getting their seat, or indeed any seat, back.

So if god willing, we get taken over by his royal richness, there will be a clamour for next season’s tickets.

Mike Ashley will have his last laugh and many of the 10,000 lost souls will either be shopping with the missus on a Saturday afternoon, or trying to get a dodgy stream on their fire stick with Dutch commentary!

