Videos

Ground level video footage of Martin Dubravka saves in Crystal Palace 1 Newcastle 0 look even better

Not many positives to take from Crystal Palace 1 Newcastle 0.

Luck very much on Steve Bruce’s side, as a terrible performance was only punished by the one goal.

Apart from luck, Martin Dubravka was the other main factor in keeping the score down.

The Newcastle keeper making a series of stunning saves.

No doubt most of you will have seen the goals but Crystal Palace have now released some special ground level footage (watch below) of the game.

Dubravka’s saves looking even better for me on this footage.

If you want to go direct to some of the top/main moment:

1.45 – Stunning Dubravka save from a Cahill header

2.55 – Another brilliant reaction save by Dubravka from Dann

6.02 – van Aanholt goal

8.05 – Excellent Dubravka save

8.25 – Lazaro red card incident

Stats from BBC Sport (Half-time stats in brackets):

Crystal Palace 1 Newcastle 0 – Saturday 22 February 2020 3pm

Goals:

Crystal Palace:

Van Aanholt 44

Newcastle United:

Lazaro red card 90+5

Possession was Palace 44% (44%), Newcastle 56% (56%)

Total shots were Palace 18 (11) Newcastle 8 (5)

Shots on target were Palace 9 (6), Newcastle 2 (1)

Corners were Palace 7 (3), Newcastle 5 (3)

Crowd: (2,800 Newcastle)

Referee: Peter Bankes

Newcastle team v Crystal Palace:

Dubravka, Lazaro, Fernandez, Lascelles, Schar, Rose (Ritchie 70), Sean Longstaff, Bentaleb, Almiron (Gayle 70), Saint-Maximin, Joelinton

Subs

Darlow, Matty Longstaff, Lejeune, Yedlin, Hayden

