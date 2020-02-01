News

Gary Lineker sarcasm as announces Newcastle game last in Saturday Match of The Day running order

Tonight’s Match of The Day running order has now been announced by Gary Lineker.

Kicking off at 10.25pm on BBC1 this Saturday night, there are eight matches in total.

This is the twenty fifth round of Premier League matches and interesting results at what is likely to be at the very top and bottom ends of the table.

Here is the Match of The Day running order of matches on this Saturday night.

When making the announcement, a little bit of sarcasm from Gary Lineker as he added: ‘You can go to bed at 11.40 if you like’…(MOTD scheduled to end at 11.55pm).

Liverpool v Southampton

Watford v Everton

West Ham v Brighton

Bournemouth v Aston Villa

Leicester City v Chelsea

Crystal Palace v Sheffield United

Manchester United v Wolves

Newcastle United v Norwich City

In total, there are twenty three goals in the eight Premier League matches played on Saturday lunchtime/afternoon/teatime.

There are then two other Premier League matches on Sunday to complete this round of Premier League games.

Sunday 2 February:

Burnley v Arsenal (2pm)

Tottenham v Manchester City (4.30pm)

