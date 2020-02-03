Full January transfer window of Premier League transfers – Newcastle one of minority who didn’t buy any
The January transfer window is obviously nowhere near as busy as a summer window in terms of volume of deals.
A shorter time period and of course, clubs looking mid-season to fill gaps or address weaknesses in their team/squad.
However, it is a bit of a myth that clubs go overwhelmingly for loan deals rather than permanent ones in the January window.
That is certainly the case with January 2020.
Newcastle United bought nobody and instead just went for three loan short-term solutions but if you go outside the NUFC bubble, it was a very different case elsewhere.
The other 19 clubs made a total of 40 signings – 26 players on permanent deals, 14 on loans.
When it came to buying players:
3 West Ham, Wolves, Norwich, Aston Villa
2 Tottenham, Watford, Sheff Utd, Man Utd, Brighton
1 Liverpool, Everton, Crystal Palace, Burnley
So 13 clubs making 26 permanent deals, with Newcastle one of the seven not to buy anybody. However, of the other six not to buy anyone, it includes three of the top four (Man City, Leicester, Chelsea) who are least likely to need anyone mid-season, the other three are Southampton, Bournemouth and Arsenal.
Yet another transfer window goes by without any long-term fixes from Newcastle United. Danny Rose clearly has no intention of making it a permanent move and Lazaro’s agent has stated that his client isn’t intending to stay on. Bentaleb needs a new club but on the two games so far he doesn’t look any better than what Newcastle have already got, plus with not a single goal (apart from penalties) in league football since 2016, he simply adds to the NUFC list of non-goalscorers.
Newcastle United have a minimal successful record of loan players becoming permanent and that is the same in general for most clubs, unless you have loan deals where playing a minimal number of games triggers a permanent deal, as was the case with Mikel Merino.
All January transfer window signings (incoming) by Premier League clubs so far (Info via BBC Sport and the official PL site):
31 January
Odion Ighalo [Shanghai Shenhua – Manchester United] Loan
Jarrod Bowen [Hull City – West Ham] £20m
Borja Baston [Swansea City – Aston Villa] Free
Ryan Bennett [Wolves – Leicester] Loan
Panagiotis Retsos [Bayer Leverkusen – Sheffield United] Loan
Tariq Lamptey [Chelsea – Brighton] Undisclosed
Luke Matheson [Rochdale – Wolves] £1m (loaned back)
Nathan Bishop [Southend – Manchester United] Undisclosed
Richairo Zivkovic [Changchun Yatai – Sheffield United] Loan
Cedric Soares [Southampton – Arsenal] Loan
Sam McCallum [Coventry – Norwich] Undisclosed
30 January
Sander Berge [Genk – Sheffield United] £22m
Josh Brownhill [Bristol City – Burnley] £9m
Bruno Fernandes [Sporting Lisbon – Manchester United] £47m
Daniel Podence [Olympiakos – Wolves] £16.6m
Danny Rose [Tottenham – Newcastle] Loan
29 January
Steven Bergwijn [PSV Eindhoven – Tottenham] £27m
Enzo Loiodice [Dijon – Wolves] Loan
Pablo Mari [Flamengo – Arsenal] Loan
Tomas Soucek [Slavia Prague – West Ham] Loan
Kyle Walker-Peters [Tottenham – Southampton] Loan
28 January
Giovani Lo Celso [Real Betis – Tottenham] £27.2m
Tomas Soucek [Slavia Prague – West Ham] £13m
Melvin Sitti [Sochaux – Norwich] Undisclosed
24 January
Valentino Lazaro [Inter Milan – Newcastle] Loan
Aaron Mooy [Huddersfield – Brighton] Undisclosed
23 January
Louie Barry [Barcelona – Aston Villa] Undisclosed
22 January
Scott Banks [Dundee United – Crystal Palace] Undisclosed
21 January
Leonardo Campana [Barcelona SC – Wolves] Undisclosed
Nabil Bentaleb [Schalke – Newcastle] Loan
Jack Robinson [Nottingham Forest – Sheffield United] Undisclosed
20 January
Mbwana Samatta [Genk – Aston Villa] £10m
15 January
Gedson Fernandes [Benfica – Tottenham] Loan
Darren Randolph [Middlesbrough – West Ham] Undisclosed
14 January
Ignacio Pussetto [Udinese – Watford] £7m
13 January
Jarrad Branthwaite [Carlisle – Everton] Undisclosed
Pepe Reina [AC Milan – Aston Villa] Loan
Lukas Rupp [Hoffenheim – Norwich] Undisclosed
12 January
Ondrej Duda [Hertha Berlin – Norwich] Loan
10 January
Cenk Tosun [Everton – Crystal Palace] Loan
7 January
Danny Drinkwater [Chelsea – Aston Villa] Loan
1 January
Takumi Minamino [RB Salzburg – Liverpool] Undisclosed
Joao Pedro [Fluminese – Watford] Undisclosed
