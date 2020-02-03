News

Full January transfer window of Premier League transfers – Newcastle one of minority who didn’t buy any

The January transfer window is obviously nowhere near as busy as a summer window in terms of volume of deals.

A shorter time period and of course, clubs looking mid-season to fill gaps or address weaknesses in their team/squad.

However, it is a bit of a myth that clubs go overwhelmingly for loan deals rather than permanent ones in the January window.

That is certainly the case with January 2020.

Newcastle United bought nobody and instead just went for three loan short-term solutions but if you go outside the NUFC bubble, it was a very different case elsewhere.

The other 19 clubs made a total of 40 signings – 26 players on permanent deals, 14 on loans.

When it came to buying players:

3 West Ham, Wolves, Norwich, Aston Villa

2 Tottenham, Watford, Sheff Utd, Man Utd, Brighton

1 Liverpool, Everton, Crystal Palace, Burnley

So 13 clubs making 26 permanent deals, with Newcastle one of the seven not to buy anybody. However, of the other six not to buy anyone, it includes three of the top four (Man City, Leicester, Chelsea) who are least likely to need anyone mid-season, the other three are Southampton, Bournemouth and Arsenal.

Yet another transfer window goes by without any long-term fixes from Newcastle United. Danny Rose clearly has no intention of making it a permanent move and Lazaro’s agent has stated that his client isn’t intending to stay on. Bentaleb needs a new club but on the two games so far he doesn’t look any better than what Newcastle have already got, plus with not a single goal (apart from penalties) in league football since 2016, he simply adds to the NUFC list of non-goalscorers.

Newcastle United have a minimal successful record of loan players becoming permanent and that is the same in general for most clubs, unless you have loan deals where playing a minimal number of games triggers a permanent deal, as was the case with Mikel Merino.

All January transfer window signings (incoming) by Premier League clubs so far (Info via BBC Sport and the official PL site):

31 January

Odion Ighalo [Shanghai Shenhua – Manchester United] Loan

Jarrod Bowen [Hull City – West Ham] £20m

Borja Baston [Swansea City – Aston Villa] Free

Ryan Bennett [Wolves – Leicester] Loan

Panagiotis Retsos [Bayer Leverkusen – Sheffield United] Loan

Tariq Lamptey [Chelsea – Brighton] Undisclosed

Luke Matheson [Rochdale – Wolves] £1m (loaned back)

Nathan Bishop [Southend – Manchester United] Undisclosed

Richairo Zivkovic [Changchun Yatai – Sheffield United] Loan

Cedric Soares [Southampton – Arsenal] Loan

Sam McCallum [Coventry – Norwich] Undisclosed

30 January

Sander Berge [Genk – Sheffield United] £22m

Josh Brownhill [Bristol City – Burnley] £9m

Bruno Fernandes [Sporting Lisbon – Manchester United] £47m

Daniel Podence [Olympiakos – Wolves] £16.6m

Danny Rose [Tottenham – Newcastle] Loan

29 January

Steven Bergwijn [PSV Eindhoven – Tottenham] £27m

Enzo Loiodice [Dijon – Wolves] Loan

Pablo Mari [Flamengo – Arsenal] Loan

Tomas Soucek [Slavia Prague – West Ham] Loan

Kyle Walker-Peters [Tottenham – Southampton] Loan

28 January

Giovani Lo Celso [Real Betis – Tottenham] £27.2m

Tomas Soucek [Slavia Prague – West Ham] £13m

Melvin Sitti [Sochaux – Norwich] Undisclosed

24 January

Valentino Lazaro [Inter Milan – Newcastle] Loan

Aaron Mooy [Huddersfield – Brighton] Undisclosed

23 January

Louie Barry [Barcelona – Aston Villa] Undisclosed

22 January

Scott Banks [Dundee United – Crystal Palace] Undisclosed

21 January

Leonardo Campana [Barcelona SC – Wolves] Undisclosed

Nabil Bentaleb [Schalke – Newcastle] Loan

Jack Robinson [Nottingham Forest – Sheffield United] Undisclosed

20 January

Mbwana Samatta [Genk – Aston Villa] £10m

15 January

Gedson Fernandes [Benfica – Tottenham] Loan

Darren Randolph [Middlesbrough – West Ham] Undisclosed

14 January

Ignacio Pussetto [Udinese – Watford] £7m

13 January

Jarrad Branthwaite [Carlisle – Everton] Undisclosed

Pepe Reina [AC Milan – Aston Villa] Loan

Lukas Rupp [Hoffenheim – Norwich] Undisclosed

12 January

Ondrej Duda [Hertha Berlin – Norwich] Loan

10 January

Cenk Tosun [Everton – Crystal Palace] Loan

7 January

Danny Drinkwater [Chelsea – Aston Villa] Loan

1 January

Takumi Minamino [RB Salzburg – Liverpool] Undisclosed

Joao Pedro [Fluminese – Watford] Undisclosed

