News

Friday night’s Newcastle v Sunderland derby can surely only have one result…

It is Newcastle v Sunderland on Friday night.

The Under 23s (reserve) teams from the two clubs meeting at St James Park.

The closest we get to a derby these days with the Mackems in League One, the last first team Newcastle v Sunderland match was back in 2016.

Though Sunderland did have the humiliation of their first team having to play a first team fixture against Newcastle’s kids in the Checkatrade.

Tonight’s match has a 7pm start, with the East Stand open.

It is free for season ticket holders and members, with anybody else paying £3 (adults) and £1 (concessions) at the turnstiles.

The two clubs play their reserve team football in the second division of the Under 23s set-up and Newcastle are having a really poor season.

Although as you can see from the league table, there are those who are worse off…

Newcastle United won 2-0 success at Eppleton in October against Sunderland, best of luck on making it a derby double tonight.

