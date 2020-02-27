News

Freddie Woodman MOTM and brilliant penalty double save only for Mitrovic 94th minute stunner

Freddie Woodman has been one of the few big Newcastle United success stories this season.

The 22 year old having a brilliant season out on loan, showing massive progress as he takes another step towards being a Premier League top keeper.

He has now played in every single minute of Swansea’s Championship season, all 35 matches.

Freddie Woodman has also been the key player in the Swans going into last night’s match at Fulham as still live promotion contenders.

At Craven Cottage it was Fulham who dominated, BBC Sport stats showing 64% v 34%, 15 v 6 shots, 6 v 2 shots on target and 11 v 4 corners.

However, Freddie Woodman was equal to it all.

Going into the closing stages though, Swansea had what looked a clear shout for a penalty turned down, only for Fulham to go up the other end and get a very soft penalty of their own (watch below).

Aleksandar Mitrovic stepped up to win the game with two minutes to go only for a brilliant Woodman save to deny him, then the Newcastle loan keeper swiftly back on his feet to do very well and save a follow up shot.

No wonder Freddie Woodman was rated clear MOTM in the WhoScored automated ratings last night.

However, more drama was to follow, as in the fourth minute of added time a standard cross was met by a superb Mitrovic header that went in off the bar giving Woodman no chance.

A win would have left Swansea only two points off the play-offs but now they have 11 games left to close a five point gap.

Great to see Freddie Woodman doing so well and of obvious interest as well for Newcastle fans, is the form of Aleksandar Mitrovic.

It is the second tier but Mitro has now got 23 goals and is the league’s top scorer.

It is a total joke that Mike Ashley had zero interest in signing Newcastle’s player of the season and most productive player (11 PL goals and 7 PL assists), Salomon Rondon, instead insisting on his crazy personal pursuit of £43m (Ashley says NUFC paid) one goal Joelinton, against the advice of Rafa Benitez who said he wasn’t even worth half that £43m Ashley valuation.

Mitrovic always split Newcastle fans and whilst he has his weaknesses, I doubt many NUFC supporters wouldn’t be desperate to push the button if they could immediately now swap Joelinton for Mitro.

