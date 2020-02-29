News

Former Newcastle United first team coach returns to work after investigation at Premier League club

Steve Stone was sacked along with John Carver by Mike Ashley back in 2015.

The pair of them having almost relegated Newcastle United from what had looked a near impossible position.

Steve Stone got back into football at Burnley and was appointed their under 23s boss in November 2018.

However, October 2019 saw BBC Sport report (see below) that the former England international had been told to ‘stay away’ by Burnley.

The one-time Newcastle United first team coach hadn’t been suspended but BBC Sport reported that there was an ‘internal investigation’ going on.

Almost four months on and BBC Sport have updated on the situation, saying that Steve Stone has returned to work at the club following the conclusion of an independent investigation.

Their new report saying: ‘The 48-year-old was placed on an “agreed break” in October following reports of an allegation of bullying. Burnley did not make public the reason for Stone’s absence and have not revealed the findings of the investigation.’

Sean Dyche has confirmed that Steve Stone is back working at the club.

BBC Sport report – 28 February 2020:

“He is back in the workplace,” said Burnley boss Sean Dyche.

“He is out looking at our loan players because we have 11 out on loan, making sure they are in good shape with the delivery of their performances and speaking with the managers.”

Stone won nine England caps as a player and is a former Nottingham Forest team-mate of Dyche.

He joined the Clarets from Newcastle’s coaching staff in November 2018.

The Mag – 31 October 2019:

They say that the Burnley Under 23s coach has missed their last three games, with his assistant Andy Farrell stepping up.

After working at the Newcastle United Academy, Steve Stone was then promoted to be reserve team assistant manager to Peter Beardsley in July 2010.

When Mike Ashley disgracefully sacked Chris Hughton and replaced him with Alan Pardew, Stone was then further promoted to be NUFC first team coach.

When Alan Pardew walked out in December 2014, John Carver took over with Steve Stone remaining as first team coach and basically acting as assistant boss.

The pair of them almost got Newcastle relegated from a near impossible position, winning just two of 19 games before Jonas Gutierrez inspired Newcastle to guaranteed safety on the final day of the season v West Ham.

Before that win over the Hammers, Carver and Stone had lost nine and drawn one of the previous 10 games. One of only two games they won before that last day, was at Hull, a 3-0 away win against a side managed by…Steve Bruce.

In June 2015, Mike Ashley sacked both Steve Stone and John Carver.

In November 2018, Steve Stone replaced Michael Duff as Burnley under 23s boss.

BBC Sport report:

Stone won nine England caps as a player and is a former Nottingham Forest team-mate of Burnley manager Sean Dyche.

The Clarets’ Under-23 side finished third in the Professional Development League and reached the final of the Lancashire Senior Cup last season.

They have gone 13 games unbeaten in the current campaign, drawing their last match 1-1 at Leeds on Monday.’

