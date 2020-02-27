News

Fed up ADO Den Haag fans invade training to show Alan Pardew what to do

Alan Pardew has spent 20 months waiting for another Premier League job.

Sacked by Palace at the end of 2016 after the worst set of results in that calendar year for any manager in the four divisions.

Then amazingly getting another chance in the top tier with West Brom, sacked after only one win in 19 Premier League games with a run of eight defeats in a row at the end of that run, bringing the sack in April 2018.

Waiting 20 months for another PL post, Alan Pardew eventually admitted defeat.

The former Newcastle manager taking over at ADO Den Haag on 24 December 2019.

The dutch club facing a relegation battle from the top tier and looking to Alan Pardew to guide them to safety…

His first game was against RKC Waalwijk who were/are rock bottom, winning 2-0.

However, it has been desperate since then, only two points and three heavy defeats, conceding three goals and four goals (twice).

Only 10 games to go and ADO Den Haag are six points off fourth bottom and have a big match on Saturday at home to Heracles.

The ADO Den Haag fans decided enough was enough and time for desperate action ahead of the game…

The supporters of The Hague are tired of the players and their efforts. They went on to the field including flipboard and tactics during the training. #afraidofsecondleague #ado pic.twitter.com/wTdbkqsYh7 — Hardcorehooligan.nl (@HHooligan) February 26, 2020

Yes, a group of fans invaded the training pitch and showed Alan Pardew what he should be doing, complete with flipboard and tactics for the players.

No doubt, if ADO Den Haag end up winning this Saturday, Pardew will be claiming that inviting these ‘consultants’ along, had actually been his idea!

Rumour has it that Steve Bruce is now keeping a close eye on events at the Dutch club and ask if any Newcastle fans have any suggestions…

