Opinion

Fans choice of Newcastle team v Norwich including new signings

We asked fans the question, which 11 players would you pick in your Newcastle team v Norwich?

We put together a list of the 20 players who looked as though they could potentially be selected for this game.

A win could potentially take Newcastle as high as ninth, if all other results went our way.

On Friday morning, Steve Bruce said eight or nine players were definitely ruled out injured.

Eight that appear to be in that category are Paul Dummett, Jetro Willems, Andy Carroll, Jonjo Shelvey, Dwight Gayle, Yoshinori Muto, Ki Sung-yeung and Javier Manquillo.

In this choice of team, all three January loan signings are included, though not possibly with as high a vote as you might expect.

Matt Ritchie the most unlucky to be left out of the fan choice, 12th highest with 54% support.

Despite being the only available striker, interesting to see Joelinton with only 77% support.

This is how the fans’ Newcastle team v Norwich looks with a suggested formation based on the fan votes, with then the percentage votes rounded up/down to nearest whole number for each of the 20 players.

100% Dubravka

97% Almiron

96% Saint-Maximin

85% Lascelles

85% Bentaleb

81% Rose

77% Joelinton

75% Schar

74% Hayden

73% Lazaro

60% Clark

54% Ritchie

37% Fernandez

36% Yedlin

35% Lejeune

22% Matty Longstaff

17% Sean Longstaff

2% Atsu

0% Darlow

0% Elliot

