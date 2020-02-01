Fans choice of Newcastle team v Norwich including new signings
We asked fans the question, which 11 players would you pick in your Newcastle team v Norwich?
We put together a list of the 20 players who looked as though they could potentially be selected for this game.
A win could potentially take Newcastle as high as ninth, if all other results went our way.
On Friday morning, Steve Bruce said eight or nine players were definitely ruled out injured.
Eight that appear to be in that category are Paul Dummett, Jetro Willems, Andy Carroll, Jonjo Shelvey, Dwight Gayle, Yoshinori Muto, Ki Sung-yeung and Javier Manquillo.
In this choice of team, all three January loan signings are included, though not possibly with as high a vote as you might expect.
Matt Ritchie the most unlucky to be left out of the fan choice, 12th highest with 54% support.
Despite being the only available striker, interesting to see Joelinton with only 77% support.
This is how the fans’ Newcastle team v Norwich looks with a suggested formation based on the fan votes, with then the percentage votes rounded up/down to nearest whole number for each of the 20 players.
100% Dubravka
97% Almiron
96% Saint-Maximin
85% Lascelles
85% Bentaleb
81% Rose
77% Joelinton
75% Schar
74% Hayden
73% Lazaro
60% Clark
54% Ritchie
37% Fernandez
36% Yedlin
35% Lejeune
22% Matty Longstaff
17% Sean Longstaff
2% Atsu
0% Darlow
0% Elliot
