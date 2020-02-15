Opinion

Fans choice of Newcastle team v Arsenal includes new signings

We asked fans the question, which 11 players would you pick in your Newcastle team v Arsenal?

We put together a list of the 20 players who looked as though they could potentially be selected for this game.

A win would take Newcastle above Arsenal and into eleventh.

On Wednesday, training images released by the club showed that a number of players were still absent.

Paul Dummett and Jetro Willems are ruled out for the season but a fair few others were still missing as well.

Andy Carroll, Dwight Gayle and Jonjo Shelvey nowhere to be seen.

Whilst right-back Emil Krafth also not involved.

Javier Manquillo did appear in the training shots but doing work separate to the group.

Steve Bruce on Friday morning confirming that none of the injured players are ready to come back into the team yet, despite claiming this would be the case two weeks ago.

There is a small chance Muto and/or Gayle could make the bench but won’t be considered to start.

In this fan choice of Newcastle team v Arsenal, all three January loan signings are included.

Matt Ritchie the most unlucky to be left out of the fan choice, 12th highest with 54% support.

Despite being the only available striker, interesting to see Joelinton with only 77% support.

This is how the fans’ Newcastle team v Arsenal looks with a suggested formation based on the fan votes, with then the percentage votes rounded up/down to nearest whole number for each of the 20 players.

99% Dubravka

96% Almiron

93% Saint-Maximin

88% Lascelles

85% Rose

76% Bentaleb

70% Joelinton

70% Lazaro

66% Schar

58% Clark

57% Hayden

54% Fernandez

52% Sean Longstaff

46% Ritchie

32% Lejeune

28% Matty Longstaff

27% Yedlin

5% Atsu

1% Darlow

0% Elliot

