Extra West Brom v Newcastle United tickets made available to NUFC away fans on Wednesday

An extra allocation of West Brom v Newcastle United tickets have been made available to NUFC away fans on Wednesday.

The tickets are now on sale to season ticket holders with two or more loyalty points (details below).

You will have to get in quick as there are only 150 on sale.

This brings the total allocation up to 5,050.

Originally, info from the West Brom end of things, suggested that the Smethwick End holds 5,200+, so these extra tickets that have mysteriously appeared, see the total for NUFC fans creeping up towards that.

Newcastle united official announcement:

Newcastle United have secured an additional 150 tickets for next month’s Emirates FA Cup fifth round tie at West Bromwich Albion, after their allocation of 4,900 sold out.

United were given an initial allocation of 4,000 at the Hawthorns, before receiving an extra 900, tickets but all were snapped up before reaching member or general sale. The final few seats were sold to season ticket holders with three or more away points, with the original requirement set at 30 or more points when they went on sale seven days earlier.

However, the club managed to secure an additional 150 this week and they went on sale to full season ticket holders with two or more away points at 10am on Wednesday morning.

Please note that the bulk of the original allocation has already now been processed, so buying from this 150 will mean you will not sit with your travel group if any members have made an earlier purchase.

The Magpies secured their place in the last 16 for the first time since 2006 with a dramatic extra-time victory over Oxford United earlier this month.

The date for the fifth round clash has been confirmed as Tuesday, 3rd March (8pm kick-off).

To purchase tickets for future games, please visit book.nufc.co.uk, call 0344 372 1892 or visit the St. James’ Park box office (Milburn Stand) in person.’

The Mag – 14 February 2020:

Newcastle United fans quickly bought up the allocations for Rochdale and Oxford.

Now the FA Cup adventure moves on to the Hawthorns with a fifth round tie on Tuesday 3 March.

Whilst it has taken Newcastle four games to get past two League One clubs, there will be no replay this time.

From this stage on, FA Cup games will be decided on the day/night, with extra time and penalties if necessary.

The club have now confirmed that Newcastle United fans have bought up the entire away allocation for this FA Cup fifth round match.

Newcastle were allocated the entire Smethwick End and the club say that all 4,900 tickets have been sold now, no chance of it going on general sale as the sale never got pasts season ticket holders with a certain number of loyalty points.

When the allocation was announced, it was claimed that the Smethwick End held between 5,200 and 5,500, so not sure how it ended up with a less than 5,000 total.

A bit of a different story at the West Brom end though.

Fans on their West Brom Index message board have been monitoring tickets sales for home fans, their club’s ticketing site the same as Newcastle’s in allowing supporters to reckon up how many tickets sold/unsold.

As of yesterday (Thursday 13 February) this was the state of play:

‘Current sales are poor.

10,012 tickets left in the home end.

3871 in the east stand

4842 in the Brummie

1299 in the Halfords

I thought this would be a sell out.

If the ground holds roughly 26,000 and Newcastle have 5,000, then we have only sold half of the available tickets in the home stands.

Two games from Wembley and a winnable tie at home. Our squad is good enough to fight on two fronts and a historic double certainly is possible.’

Whilst it is the first time in the Mike Ashley era that Newcastle have reached the fifth round of the FA Cup, West Brom fans have seen their club do it six times in the same time period (including reaching a quarter final and semi final) including three times in these last five seasons, so maybe not quite as much of a novelty!

