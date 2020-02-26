News

Ex-Newcastle Joey Barton congratulates Sunderland on ‘World Cup final victory’ celebrations after draw

In his days with Newcastle United, Joey Barton struck up a ‘close’ relationship with Sunderland and their fans.

Loving the intensity of the derby rivalry, the then midfielder revelled in it.

Sunderland fans and Joey Barton forming an ongoing relationship which has extended long beyond his days at St James Park.

The Mackems’ headlong plunge into League One, coincided with Joey Barton getting the manager’s job at Fleetwood Town in summer 2018.

Not many predicted Barton to last long, never mind succeed, but he has done an incredible job on a very small budget.

Last season Fleetwood were on the edge of the promotion battle before finishing 11th, this time they are looking even better.

With five League One wins in a row and only one defeat since 7 December 2019, Joey Barton and Fleetwood rocked up to the Stadium of Light on Tuesday night.

As usual, the Sunderland fans giving Joey Barton abuse from first sight.

However, only five minutes in and Fleetwood took the lead last night, before going on to create more chances and looking set for win.

However, in the seventh minute of injury time, Sunderland got an equaliser with the last kick of the game.

Gutted at the end obviously, Joey Barton still had enormous pride in how his team had performed AND had the last word, as he congratulated the Sunderland players and fans, saying they ‘Have just celebrated drawing with us in their own stadium, like it was a World Cup final victory.’

This leaves the League One table looking like this on Wednesday morning:

As you can see, if Fleetwood win their game in hand, they would be level on points with Sunderland and only three points off the top potentially.

Dan Barlaser, on loan from Newcastle, had another great game last night as leaders Rotherham drew with second placed Coventry. However, the loan midfielder was stretchered off with an ankle injury, though the Rotherham manager was hopeful it wasn’t too serious afterwards, ahead of scans today.

Former Magpie Joey Barton will also be reflecting this morning on the fact that in four League One meetings now, Sunderland are still to get the better of him, Fleetwood with one win and three draws these last two seasons.

As for Joey Barton, he is definitely showing signs that he is capable of managing at a higher level.

If it doesn’t come via promotion with Fleetwood this time, interesting if other clubs come in and take a chance on him this summer.

Joey Barton talking to Fleetwood Town official media:

“We have got to take real pride that little old Fleetwood Town…Sunderland AFC – three years ago, four years ago, in the Premier League,

“Have just celebrated drawing with us in their own stadium, like it was a World Cup final victory.

“We have come an enormous way in a short space of time and we have to keep track of that.

“Can’t feel sorry for ourselves because we have another tough fixture at Tranmere Rovers on Saturday, who are fighting for their lives, on what is probably not an ideal surface. We need to show a different side of the game.

“But if we keep turning up, keep performing, keep defending in the way we have and then adding that quality.

“We are going to be right where we want to be.”

