Embarrassing comments from Steve Bruce after Newcastle 0 Norwich 0 shocking match

Steve Bruce is at it again.

The Newcastle United Head Coach talking absolute nonsense after a real shocker of a Saturday afternoon.

Norwich dominated at Carrow Road and it could have been 5-0 or 6-0 instead of 3-1, whilst today Newcastle somehow came away with a goalless draw when 0-2 or 0-3 would have been more than fair.

Incredibly after saying as the transfer window ended that there was no desperate need for a new striker and making no serious effort to bring one in, even on loan, Steve Bruce actually said after the final whistle: ‘Now we have to get a little bit of quality in forward areas.’

Incredible.

It is quite amazing just what lengths his mates in the press go to, in covering his back, Steve Bruce also saying: ‘If you look at the record we have got (this season), we have done fantastically well.’

He should be ridiculed for saying that because the only thing that has been done ‘fantastically well’, is carrying luck.

Today would have been certain defeat without Martin Dubravka.

What about this one, at home against a doomed team who are rock bottom of the table…’We set ourselves up to be difficult to beat.’

No doubt then that Steve Bruce will see avoiding defeat today as his tactics working out.

Never mind Mike Ashley for a moment, I dread the idea of this clown staying beyond this season, he hasn’t got a clue and just blames everybody and everything but himself.

Steve Bruce:

“If you look at the record we have got (this season), we have done fantastically well.

“Now we have to get a little bit of quality in forward areas.

“I think it is important that when you play so poorly you don’t get beat.

“Eventually I will change the formation but they are comfortable playing this way – they have played this way for two or three years.

“I have changed us (the formation) three times this year and we have been badly beaten, so it’s that balance.

“We must offer more on the counter attack and we haven’t been able to retain the ball or cause them any problems.

“The most important thing is we haven’t played well again but we haven’t been beaten.

“That’s not a bad trait to have in the Premier League but we all know we have to play better.

“We set ourselves up to be difficult to beat.

“If you look at the record we’ve got, we’ve done fantastically well. Now we have to get a little bit of quality in forward areas.

“We have to improve in the midfield too because the strikers need something to feed off.

“We gave the ball away so cheaply today, which is is disappointing.

“Saint-Maximin doesn’t look 100%, which is a worry.”

Stats from BBC Sport (Half-time stats in brackets):

Newcastle 0 Norwich 0 – Saturday 1 February 2020 3pm

Possession was Norwich 57% (54%), Newcastle 43% (46%)

Total shots were Norwich 19 (10) Newcastle 15 (6)

Shots on target were Norwich 4 (3), Newcastle 5 (2)

Corners were Norwich 12 (7), Newcastle 8 (2)

Crowd: 52,204 (1,800 Norwich)

Referee: Martin Atkinson

Newcastle team v Norwich:

Dubravka, Yedlin (Lazaro 54), Fernandez, Lascelles, Clark, Ritchie, Hayden (Sean Longstaff 57), Bentaleb, Almiron, Saint-Maximin (Rose 79), Joelinton

Unused Subs

Darlow, Schar, Lejeune, Atsu

