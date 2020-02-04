Opinion

Do we really want an owner with the purchasing power of Manchester City?

I am an ancient and far distant Newcastle United supporter.

When young, I lived in Stanley but due to work, I have travelled the world and ended up living in Cornwall.

I have not been to St James Park for several years and currently have no ambition to stop the ‘boycott’.

In my travels, I spent over 10 years in Arab countries so am fairly aware of culture and practices.

Hence I can say with reasonable confidence that the original ‘bid’ from Saudi Arabia could easily have been of a flippant nature with no real backing. There are several hundred princes in the country, most of whom do not have the resources to buy the Toon.

However, when we are talking about the Crown Prince, that is a completely different discussion.

It is obvious the funds are not a problem. I would ask though, why someone thought it necessary to bring his name and organisation out into the public domain. Like the stock market, they much prefer to work completely confidentially and all publicity is bad publicity when it comes to business deals.

Also, they are said to be working in partnership with the Reuben brothers, whose name suggests they are on the exact opposite team to the Al Sauds. Is someone just trying to make a name for themselves? We’ll see.

Finally, does the Toon really want to have an owner with the purchasing power of Manchester City?

It would detract from the culture of the club to be able to buy at will and any resulting trophies would be the product of money, not skill of the owners/manager etc.

Would the pleasure be anything like the ‘55 cup final (or the other two in the 50s before that!)?

Having been away for a long time and not having spent time in the city for more than five years now, I don’t know, but my history tells me we don’t want Manchester City (2) at St James Park.

