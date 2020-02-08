News

Danny Rose says since age 18 had to wait for chance at club he’d ‘love’ to play for – Newcastle United

Danny Rose has played in a Champions League final and competed to win the Premier League with Tottenham.

The left sided defender has also featured for England in a World Cup semi-final, coming off the bench in the 2-1 defeat to Croatia.

However, Danny Rose says he always carried a dream for 11 years of playing for…Newcastle United.

The player was asked why he agreed to come to Newcastle in January, joining on loan from Tottenham, choosing NUFC over a number of other clubs.

Danny Rose stating that when Tottenham played at St James Park when he was aged around 18 and he was left out of the Matchday squad, he told another Spurs player, Kyle Naughton, that as well as Tottenham there were two other clubs he would ‘love’ to play for.

Rose saying the two clubs were Newcastle United…and Sunderland, citing the passion of the fans.

Eight years ago Danny Rose ticked Sunderland off his bucket list and now he has also done the same with Newcastle United.

Valentino Lazaro’s agent has already indicated his client has no intention of staying at St James Park beyond this season and Danny Rose has made no mention of his ‘love’ extending beyond mid-May as well.

Cynics have suggested that Newcastle are purely being used to get both players fit for the countries ahead of the Euros after they were sidelined this season at their respective clubs.

If that is the case, then hopefully will at least reap some benefits in the meantime, both players now able to take part in the FA Cup as well as Premier League for Newcastle United.

Danny Rose asked why he chose Newcastle United on BBC Radio 5 Live:

“Playing for Newcastle was a big motivation.

“Given the chance to play week in week out and enjoy playing football again.

“You know, with the Euros coming up in the summer, I want to be able to put myself in the window, be available for selection.

“So I would say all those factors were behind me going to Newcastle.

“Everybody has asked my why Newcastle, why Newcastle?

“Newcastle is a massive football club and when I was younger, when I was about 18, me and Kyle Naughton was left out of a (Tottenham) squad at Newcastle.

“I always remember the conversation that we had and I said there was three teams I would love to play for.

“Obviously one was Sunderland and the other Newcastle, that was purely because of how passionate the fans are.

“And obviously I have heard great things about Steve Bruce.”

