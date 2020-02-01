News

Daniel Farke can’t believe Norwich didn’t win and jokes “Newcastle have so much quality up front”

Daniel Farke was clearly gutted at the final whistle.

Rock bottom of the Premier League, Norwich totally dominated Newcastle on Saturday afternoon, just as they did in a very one-sided 3-1 win in August.

This time though, Steve Bruce carried even more luck, whilst avoiding a real hiding at Carrow Road, he somehow fluked a point at St James Park.

No wonder Daniel Farke reflected: ‘We are totally disappointed because we totally dominated.’

He’s not wrong.

The usual negative tactics from Steve Bruce, as he had his team defending so very deep, with no ambition whatsoever.

The Norwich boss declaring after the final whistle…’From first second to last we controlled the game’ and who can argue with that.

I don’t know much about German humour but surely Daniel Farke wasn’t being serious when he stated: ‘Newcastle have so much quality up front.’

Steve Bruce of course said it wasn’t important to bring in a striker in January, yet after 25 games we have Joelinton, Gayle, Muto and Carroll with one Premier League goal between them.

Daniel Farke:

“We are totally disappointed because we totally dominated.

“The level of the chances should be enough to win, especially an away game.

“It is not a bad result but…we are more disappointed than happy.

“I always respect the players as they put themselves in tough positions.

“We were dangerous.

“They did everything we asked for and we want them to be more brutal with their finishing…but these things happen sometimes.

“I’m happy with the performance, not the result.

“Newcastle have so much quality up front.

“I was happy with how we controlled the game but not the outcome a nearly perfect performance deserves three points.

“A clean sheet and a point at Newcastle is not a bad result but we wanted more.

“It was a top class performance.

“The players delivered everything I asked of them and we controlled their physicality, we created chances from every topic…counter-attacks, set-pieces, open play.

“From the first second to the last we controlled the game.

“The only thing that was missing was we couldn’t bring the ball into the rectangle and that is crucial to win a football game.

“However, I can only compliment the spirit, the attitude and the performance we delivered.

“We are sad with the outcome.

“In football there is no right or wrong way to play…

“You can’t compare the two clubs in terms of the quality they are able to bring in in the window.

“Players like Valentino Lazaro and Nabil Bentaleb I know from Germany, they are top class players.

“We are a self-funded club who have spent barely £1m, so you can’t really compare us.

“We try our best and we work with our tools.

“With a young side, sometimes you miss the quality to be brutal in using your chances.

“However, I ask them to keep on going, to show steel, we had so many chances because of how we played.

“We were just not clinical enough and we have to accept that we travel back with a clean sheet but not the perfect outcome.”

Stats from BBC Sport (Half-time stats in brackets):

Newcastle 0 Norwich 0 – Saturday 1 February 2020 3pm

Possession was Norwich 57% (54%), Newcastle 43% (46%)

Total shots were Norwich 19 (10) Newcastle 15 (6)

Shots on target were Norwich 4 (3), Newcastle 5 (2)

Corners were Norwich 12 (7), Newcastle 8 (2)

Crowd: 52,204 (1,800 Norwich)

Referee: Martin Atkinson

Newcastle team v Norwich:

Dubravka, Yedlin (Lazaro 54), Fernandez, Lascelles, Clark, Ritchie, Hayden (Sean Longstaff 57), Bentaleb, Almiron, Saint-Maximin (Rose 79), Joelinton

Unused Subs

Darlow, Schar, Lejeune, Atsu

(Newcastle 0 Norwich 0 – Instant NUFC fan/writer reaction to Saturday’s dismal draw – Read HERE)

(Newcastle 0 Norwich 0 – Watch the official match highlights here as NUFC get very lucky point – Read HERE)

(Usual shocking negative tactics from Steve Bruce against rock bottom club – Newcastle 0 Norwich 0 – Read HERE)

