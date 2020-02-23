Opinion

Crystal Palace fans pleased with own team but can’t believe how bad Newcastle were – Interesting comments

Crystal Palace fans had seen their team win none of their last eight matches.

Only one of their last twelve.

Going into the Newcastle clash, only nine goals for Palace in those last twelve games, the only team to have scored less goals than NUFC this season.

Crystal Palace fans were ecstatic after the final whistle, the only problem the poor finishing by their players, especially Ayew and Benteke.

As one of the Crystal Palace fans sums it up, ‘A 1-0 thrashing’ indeed.

Newcastle United were woeful and helped the home side suddenly look like world beaters.

The Crystal Palace fans accepting these facts, their team played well but were up against a very poor opposition on the day.

Some very interesting comments from the Crystal Palace fans below, especially on Steve Bruce’s tactics and just how bad they think NUFC are.

Worrying times for Newcastle fans, seemingly reliant solely on the teams below them not picking up points now.

Crystal Palace fans comment via their Holmesdale message board:

‘We should have won that by 3 or 4 and Newcastle were once again the worst PL team I’ve seen.

But fair play to Roy and the team because they were far more dominant than the score suggests.

If I was a Newcastle supporter I would be pretty worried as they play teams in the bottom half over the next 6 games but currently I fancy them struggling to get points against any of them.’

‘Those not at the game will see the 1-0 scoreline and might conclude it was a close game.It was certainly NOT – Newcastle were disappointing and were well beaten.

A 4-0 scoreline would not have flattered our team.’

‘A fully deserved win, in fact 1-0 flatters Newcastle.

Dubravka kept the score down and they were a poor side.

About to depart to a drinking establishment with my dear wife and a takeaway curry is very much on the agenda!’

‘Excellent today, deserved more goals and Roy obviously identified they weren’t good enough to play out from the back.

MacArthur MOM followed by PVA. Dubravka’s two first half saves were up there with the best I’ve seen at a game.’

‘Our finishing is truely appalling. I know Ayew works hard, but he is supposed to be a striker, a finisher. His finishing from chances is rubbish

And in the top 10 of sh.t Premier League strikers Benteke must be top by miles. Is there any striker on his money anywhere near him in this regard??’

‘We were by far the better side.

Their MOM was easily their keeper. But for him it would have been three or more.

Gayle came on and I saw nothing of him.’

‘They stole the 3 points at St James after we dominated so it was nice to get a reward for our dominance yesterday.’

‘Bloody brilliant today. The energy and intensity was superb. We swarmed all over them from the off.

Leader of the pack was Jimmy Mac; he had an absolute stormer. McCarthy put a great shift in too.

We thrashed them 1-0′

‘We actually played well, on the front foot and looked far more dynamic in midfield and up front. MacArthur was my MoM closely followed by Ayew.

I was pleased we went direct a fair bit too and Benteke played his part there. But we still couldn’t score in open play. And boy did we miss some sitters.’

‘Newcastle set up poorly against us, let us play to our strengths and their fans will not be happy.

We were able to boss the midfield mostly because we were three against two in the middle.

Because of that midfield control we were able to push on and pressure them up the pitch which we haven’t been able to do against other teams.

Yes we we were by far the better team today but I don’t think we will get such an easy game against Brighton and Watford.’

‘Generally a very pleasing game to watch and encouraging to see us playing positively and taking the game to the opposition.

At one stage in the first half I was worried it could turn out to be a repeat of the Sheff Utd game with us dominating but failing to score. What a relief when PvA scored that cracker.

However, it was quite tense in the latter part of the match with us only having the single goal advantage. We really should have buried that game early on, but, in the end, the one goal was enough and we took another step toward safety, and I was able to travel home with a smile on my face.’

‘By far our best showing of the season. Ayew was great but he did miss two sitters.

I was so pleased to see us press.’

‘It was a one nil hiding, should have been 3 up at half time, we hit the woodwork twice and scored a great goal.

They had a couple of efforts from outside the box, that was it.’

‘Whilst I’m a critic of Hodgson’s style of play this season and his rigid methods.

I have to acknowledge that to amass 33 points so far this season with minimal contribution from Zaha, Townsend, Benteke and Luka is an impressive achievement.

I have previously put their bad performances down to Hodgson’s methods, but just maybe they need to look at themselves and ask if they could be contributing more.’

‘Loved how combative we were all over the park. We always seem to lose out in any tussle for the ball but yesterday we were ferocious. Bruce even remarked about how physical we were.’

