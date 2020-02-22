Videos

Crystal Palace 1 Newcastle 0 – Watch official match highlights here as Dubravka keeps the score down

It ended Crystal Palace 1 Newcastle 0 on Saturday afternoon.

A Patrick van Aanholt quality free-kick the only goal.

However, that doesn’t tell the real story.

Martin Dubravka keeping the score down with some stunning saves.

Thankfully the highlights not showing how embarrassing this display really was.

Without Dubravka it could have been four or five to Palace.

Fabian Schar going close with a 30 yarder.

What was Lazaro doing in the final seconds with the game already gone…?

Watch the official highlights here to see for yourself how it all played out.

Stats from BBC Sport (Half-time stats in brackets):

Crystal Palace 1 Newcastle 0 – Saturday 22 February 2020 3pm

Goals:

Crystal Palace:

Van Aanholt 44

Newcastle United:

Lazaro red card 90+5

Possession was Palace 44% (44%), Newcastle 56% (56%)

Total shots were Palace 18 (11) Newcastle 8 (5)

Shots on target were Palace 9 (6), Newcastle 2 (1)

Corners were Palace 7 (3), Newcastle 5 (3)

Crowd: (2,800 Newcastle)

Referee: Peter Bankes

Newcastle team v Crystal Palace:

Dubravka, Lazaro, Fernandez, Lascelles, Schar, Rose (Ritchie 70), Sean Longstaff, Bentaleb, Almiron (Gayle 70), Saint-Maximin, Joelinton

Subs

Darlow, Matty Longstaff, Lejeune, Yedlin, Hayden

