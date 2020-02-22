Opinion

Crystal Palace 1 Newcastle 0 – Instant NUFC fan/writer reaction to Saturday’s lucky one goal defeat

We asked a number of our regular writers to give us a brief instant reaction after the final whistle.

Incredible luck for Steve Bruce as this should have been a four or five goal thrashing, Dubravka heroics and some woeful Palace finishing.

Jamie Swan:

“If we are not the worst team in the Premier League at this very minute, then I’m not sure who is.

“We absolutely stink.

“Who would have guessed that a Palace team who can’t win or score for toffee would come good against us?

“Or who would guess that Dubravka would need to make some worldies to prevent it being a straightforward 2 or 3 nil home win?

“Our regime reaps what it sows.

“Still a gap to bottom 3 and with games remaining against everyone below us barring Norwich, this cushion could turn into the whoopie variety in the not too distant.”

David Punton:

“Message to our manager:

“This is simply not good enough.

“You’re not good enough to manage Newcastle United.

“We’re starting to stink this division out.”

Jack Lacey-Hatton:

“Terrible performance that leaves us with much work to do.

“Why Hayden didn’t start is beyond me.

“Lazaro and Rose might be attacking upgrades but the side looks unbalanced.

“Would even be tempted to start Gayle next week.

“It is looking desperate.”

Lewis Jones:

“What a shambles.

“Don’t let the scoreline fool you, Newcastle were shocking.

“Dubravka should be paid more than the rest of them put together as he somehow kept the score down.

“If I was Steve Bruce I would be ashamed to pick up my pay packet after this one, truly embarrassing to have him as Ashley’s latest patsy/stooge.”

Steve Hickey:

“Another toothless Ashley / Charnley / Bruce presentation featuring forwards who cannot score and loanees who are getting themselves fit for better things ahead.

“Relegation is now a reality, I’ve predicted 36 to 38 points but even that seems a tall order at the moment.

“No positives whatsoever, why do we bother, totally predictable.”

Matthew Robson:

“I am laughing (manically) now, thinking how Steve Bruce will explain this away.

“The loan players have made us worse not better.

“Bentaleb rubbish and the other two only here to get fit for the Euros and move on to other clubs in the summer.

“Lazaro a winger and yet Bruce has him defending 90% of the time, he really is clueless.

“Not sure how this form will be turned around but can’t do any harm getting rid of Steve Bruce.”

Brian Standen:

“Shocking in general.

“Disappointing from several players but special mention to Longstaff, Bentelab, Rose, Joelinton, Lazaro for providing nothing!

“Special mention to the rest for providing next to nothing.

“Some of the passing was appalling at best, players knocked off the ball far too easy.

“I have said all season the players like Bruce and want to play for him….. having second thoughts on that.”

Nat Seaton:

“Another sorry trip to London.

“We might have had more possession than usual but considering it was only 1-0, I never had the feeling that we would get anything out of the game.

“A definite need for improvement to get a positive result against Burnley next week.”

Paul Patterson:

“Absolute joke.

“Absolutely battered by a team arguably worse than we are.

“No Matty Longstaff to change it?

“No Yedlin to get us forward down the right?

“Hayden left on the bench?

“And the discipline that was evident under Benitez has gone. Six yellow cards and a red?

“Most managers would be sacked after that shambles.

“Better start panicking people.

“The seven point lead we have on the relegation zone is looking smaller by the game.

“The slide starts here.”

Stats from BBC Sport (Half-time stats in brackets):

Goals:

Crystal Palace:

Van Aanholt 44

Newcastle United:

Lazaro red card 90+5

Possession was Palace 44% (44%), Newcastle 56% (56%)

Total shots were Palace 18 (11) Newcastle 8 (5)

Shots on target were Palace 9 (6), Newcastle 2 (1)

Corners were Palace 7 (3), Newcastle 5 (3)

Crowd: (2,800 Newcastle)

Referee: Peter Bankes

Newcastle team v Crystal Palace:

Dubravka, Lazaro, Fernandez, Lascelles, Schar, Rose (Ritchie 70), Sean Longstaff, Bentaleb, Almiron (Gayle 70), Saint-Maximin, Joelinton

Subs

Darlow, Matty Longstaff, Lejeune, Yedlin, Hayden

