News

Confirmed Newcastle team v Oxford – 5 changes as Schar, Darlow, Longstaff(x2), Lejeune all start

The Newcastle team v Oxford has just been confirmed.

Newcastle kicking off their fourth round replay at 8.05pm.

NUFC looking to reach the FA Cup fifth round for the first time since 2006.

The last three hours of football at home to Oxford and bottom of the Premier League Norwich, have failed to produce a single goal.

So something needs to change on that front, though it is anybody’s guess where goals would come from, probably defenders…

Steve Bruce indicating that nobody would be returning from injury, with the same players available as was the case against Norwich.

Remember, extra time and penalties if nobody wins in 90 minutes.

The confirmed Newcastle team v Oxford:

Darlow, Yedlin, Schar, Lascelles, Lejeune, Ritchie, Bentaleb, Matty Longstaff, Sean Longstaff, Almiron, Joelinton

Dubravka, Yedlin, Fernandez, Lascelles, Clark, Ritchie, Hayden, Bentaleb, Almiron, Saint-Maximin, Joelinton

There are five changes:

Out: Dubrabka, Fernandez, Clark, Saint-Maximin, Hayden

In: Darlow, Lejeune, Schar, Sean Longstaff, Matty Longstaff

Subs:

Elliot, Clark, ASM, Hayden, Fernandez, Atsu, Allan

Compare the Steve Bruce starting eleven to the predicted Newcastle team v Oxford which we featured earlier.

