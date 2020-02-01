News

Confirmed Newcastle team v Norwich – Saint-Maximin and Bentaleb start BUT no Lazaro or Rose

The Newcastle team v Norwich has just been confirmed.

Newcastle kicking off their game at 3pm.

NUFC back in Premier League action after the very poor display last Saturday in the 0-0 FA Cup draw with Oxford.

Newcastle could go as high as ninth in the Premier League if they win, dependent on other results.

Before Saturday’s matches, only one point separated Southampton in ninth and Newcastle United in fourteenth.

All eyes on whether the three January signings would make their Newcastle United Premier League debuts, after Nabil Bentaleb, Danny Rose and Valentino Lazaro all arrived on loan.

The confirmed Newcastle team v Norwich:

Dubravka, Yedlin, Fernandez, Lascelles, Clark, Ritchie, Hayden, Bentaleb, Almiron, Saint-Maximin, Joelinton

There are three changes:

In: Dubravka, Fernandez, Hayden

Out: Darlow, Schar, Sean Longstaff

Subs:

Darlow, Schar, Lejeuene, Sean Longstaff, Rose, Atsu, Lazaro

Compare the Steve Bruce starting eleven to the fans choice Newcastle team v Norwich HERE.

