Confirmed Newcastle team v Crystal Palace – Joelinton, Schar, Bentaleb and Lazaro all start

The Newcastle team v Crystal Palace has just been confirmed.

Newcastle kicking off their match at Selhurst Park at 3pm.

The Magpies looking to end a desperate run of only one win in their last eight Premier League matches.

Looking to win a PL game at Selhurst Park for the first time since 2013, Newcastle were set to be missing Shelvey, Manquillo, Krafth, Atsu, Carroll and Clark, through a mixture of injury, lack of fitness and injury.

Steve Bruce said Joelinton had a ‘slight thigh strain’ but was expected to be available.

Although he said that Dwight Gayle and Yoshinori Muto were now available.

The confirmed Newcastle team v Crystal Palace:

Dubravka, Lazaro, Fernandez, Lascelles, Schar, Rose, Bentaleb, Sean Longstaff, Saint-Maximin, Almiron, Joelinton

Only the one change.

In: Schar

Out: Clark

So the ‘not a natural goalscorer’ keeps his place and Gayle only on the bench, despite Bruce talking him up this week.

A lot of pressure on Joelinton today and indeed Steve Bruce, as he leaves the likes of Ritchie, Hayden and Gayle on the bench, major reliance on the Brazilian and the loan trio.

Subs:

Darlow, Ritchie, Gayle, Hayden, Lejeune, Yedlin, M Longstaff

