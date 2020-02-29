News

Confirmed Newcastle team v Burnley – 5 changes as Manquillo, Hayden, Shelvey, Ritchie, Gayle all start

The Newcastle team v Burnley has just been confirmed.

Newcastle kicking off their match at St James Park at 3pm.

The Magpies looking to end a desperate run of only one win in their last nine Premier League matches, with only even goals in the last eleven.

Paul Dummett and Jetro Willems are of course ruled out for the season.

Andy Carroll has still not returned to training.

Whilst Emil Krafth has returned to training this week but reported to be still not available as he works towards full fitness.

Steve Bruce on Friday morning also confirmed that Ciaran Clark is set to have an ankle operation and won’t be playing again this season.

Atsu was ruled out by sickness against Palace but is available again.

Meanwhile the NUFC Head Coach confirmed that Jonjo Shelvey and Javier Manquillo are also in the squad for Burnley today.

The confirmed Newcastle team v Burnley:

Dubravka, Manquillo, Fernandez, Lascelles, Rose, Hayden, Shelvey, Ritchie, Almiron, Joelinton, Gayle

Steve Bruce making five changes.

In: Manquillo, Hayden, Shelvey, Ritchie, Gayle

Out: Lazaro, Schar, Bentaleb, Saint-Maximin, Sean Longstaff

So we are with a back four again and interested to see how Steve Bruce does lay the team out AND most important of all, whether it bring any improvement…

Subs:

Darlow, Schar, Saint-Maximin, Lejeune, Yedlin, Sean Longstaff, Bentaleb

Compare the Steve Bruce starting eleven to the fans choice of Newcastle team v Burnley which we featured earlier.

