News

Confirmed Newcastle team v Arsenal – 6 changes as Lazaro, Rose, Saint-Maximin and Sean Longstaff all start

2 seconds ago
The Newcastle team v Arsenal has just been confirmed.

Newcastle kicking off their match at the Emirates at 4.30pm.

The Magpies will go above the Gunners in the table with a victory.

Steve Bruce indicated that nobody would be returning to the starting eleven from injury.

Although he said that potentially Dwight Gayle and Yoshinori Muto could maybe make the bench.

The confirmed Newcastle team v Arsenal:

Dubravka, Yedlin, Fernandez, Lascelles, Clark, Rose, Bentaleb, Sean Longstaff, Saint-Maximin, Almiron, Joelinton

There are six changes:

In: Dubrabka, Lazaro, Fernandez, Clark, Rose, Saint-Maximin,

Out: Darlow, Yedlin,Lejeune, Schar, Ritchie, Matty Longstaff

Subs:

Darlow, Lejeune, Schar, Ritchie, Matty Longstaff, Hayden, Atsu

Compare the Steve Bruce starting eleven to the fans choice of Newcastle team v Arsenal which we featured earlier.

Author
Joe Dixon

View Author Profile

